Horoscope today, June 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 20.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Someone at work may make disparaging or hurtful remarks. Don’t ignore this. Confront the person about this. Don’t be afraid.
Cosmic tip: Use the upcoming holiday as a stress buster.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Some singles have met their soul-mate and taking this relationship to the next level is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge the smaller issues too, instead of concentrating only on the larger concerns.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Geminis enter a karmic cycle that supports meeting new people and also marriage a little later.
Cosmic tip: Be peaceful. Sometimes not knowing all the answers or outcomes is better.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Continued good health is possible with a nutritious diet, adequate exercise and sound sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be circumspect around a new friend. You feel uncomfortable with the person’s general attitude towards life.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
An unresolved relationship still makes you wish circumstances were different. A business trip overseas is fruitful.
Cosmic tip: Forgive and accept an ending gracefully. This was also meant to be.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
This karmic cycle is favourable for business. At a professional crossroads, choose the next direction carefully.
Cosmic tip: Tactfully turn down a veiled interest shown in you by someone.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A job offer is what dreams are all about; or maybe it may turn out to be a scary nightmare.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of surroundings and people when out.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Don’t expect to live on a ‘high’ all your life. Accept life, consider what can be achieved in these circumstances.
Cosmic tip: Be moderate in all that you say and do.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
This karmic cycle draws in deserved recognition and praise. A major project is given to you to handle.
Cosmic tip: Be patient with an impatient, confused and anxious youngster.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Peace reigns by early afternoon allowing you to complete urgent work. A meeting requires sharp negotiation skills.
Cosmic tip: Deal with disturbances and disruptions in your usual calm and unruffled manner.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Though the path seems meandering and leading nowhere, but be patient. The fog clears up soon.
Cosmic tip: Take up a hobby that stimulates the mind, like, music, learning a language, etc.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Business travel turns out more rewarding than expected. You sign two projects instead of one. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Offer unconditional support to a family member or friend.