Horoscope today, June 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 21 June,2025 03:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, June 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 21.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Simplifying life, making time for family and bonding times together is very important. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take sides as the truth may be completely different to what is the general perception.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Incorporating newer methods of efficient time management brings results very quickly, much quicker than expected. Be mindful when working out or playing a sport.
Cosmic tip: Keep emotional connection strong with family and close friends.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Any ongoing legal matter will take time, so just handle it in logical steps. Completing all work assigned for the day is a relief.
Cosmic tip: Avoid processed food even if marketed as healthy.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Being able to understand deeper feelings of loved ones is so comforting for all concerned. Do eat healthy food.
Cosmic tip: Accept you may lose people with your honesty (they probably don’t deserve you).

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Business/ work proceeds according to plans made last week. This karmic cycle favours making new long-term friends.
Cosmic tip: Retain this manner of responding since it has initiated a change for the better.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Say what you need to in a respectful manner, keeping communication clear. A change at work empowers you in the right manner.
Cosmic tip: Remember, a wise person speaks less and observes more.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Past decisions taken after so much soul searching bring ample results that bring cheer to the heart. Be generous when someone proffers unconditional apology.
Cosmic tip: Believe you are and have always been a survivor.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new friendship begins for singles that seems to be one that was destined to manifest. Dealing with too much work is easier when one assistant is hired. 
Cosmic tip: Spend time alone- introspecting.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The bottom line is that the universe knows what’s best for you, so just trust with complete faith. Life settles down soon. 
Cosmic tip: Avoid undue arguments that go nowhere, creating so much inner turmoil.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Being involved in a hobby is important for you as it’s relaxing. This karmic cycle is favourable for judges, lawyers and those in the medical field.
Cosmic tip: Verify facts before giving your opinion.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The relationship settles down when words and actions complement each other. Giving space is equally important. Signing a contract is a celebration of creativity.
Cosmic tip: Be sure you practice what you preach.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A client is signed after unnecessarily lengthy negotiations (this back tracking after a decision is what was so annoying). 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic relationship tied with invisible threads of karma and past life connections.

