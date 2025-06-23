Horoscope today, June 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Standing your ground, proving your worth, staying away from taking the easy way out is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Nurture a mind-set of no one being able to take away what is a brilliant life.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Handle important relationships with sensitivity and understanding to keep them on the right path. Bringing up past issues is no longer important.

Cosmic tip: Imagine having a fount of creativity: then use it in several ways.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Remaining on professional mental toes keeps you ahead of competition. There are many paths before you.

Cosmic tip: Embrace this zap of inspiration that reveals all things new being a part of this karmic cycle.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Carefully crafted time management ideas allow dealing with much more work in a shorter period. Exercise moderately as advised.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of increased travel and taking mini breaks regularly.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

You are the architect of your life: embrace change. The next career goal is reached after taking ethical decisions.

Cosmic tip: Let go of old and moldering stagnant habits that do nothing for you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Advance planning to keep in tandem with deadlines and other day to day matters is how you deal with increased travel.

Cosmic tip: Aspire to be the best. Set goals and get started.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Unexpected expense is a surprise you deal with in an efficiently stoic manner. Listen to career inspiration that comes from within.

Cosmic tip: Thank the universe things are better now and keep on improving.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Retaining a balanced view of how you dealt with issues keeps you in the flow of events unfolding. Avoid an injury: exercise carefully.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of feeling healthy, happy and content.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Singles may be feeling slightly confused at the beginning of a new relationship (look for red flags). Business has gradually picked up momentum.

Cosmic tip: Put views across gently and without being judgmental.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Good news from abroad results in plans for an overseas trip. Do remember to carry daily medications if needed.

Cosmic tip: Deal cautiously with an issue since not all facts have been revealed to you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Reaching targets is easier in this karmic cycle. Pace at work is hectic but interesting.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between what you desire so strongly and what life is right now. Be practical.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Not being swayed by what people say in general helps remain strong in this cause you’ve taken up. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Watch out for danger, whether, as potential or an actuality.



