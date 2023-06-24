Horoscope today, June 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 24.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The positive you glitters brightly in any situation. Family are your true wealth. You’ve recovered from a low feeling.

Cosmic tip: Step back quickly from a relationship that only brings unhappiness.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A trip is postponed for later as work pressures are tremendous. Friends play an important role today.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive feelings to make right decisions according to karma.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those who want to sell property are contacted by a genuine buyer. Focus on the broader view of circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Don’t compromise on personal integrity to please someone else.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Read the small print carefully, taking professional advice if needed. Keep a monthly check on accounts.

Cosmic tip: Be faithful to each other since this is a karmic connection.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Don’t invest in stocks and shares unless you know all the intricacies of it.

Cosmic tip: Consciously alter habits you know are best avoided or kept to a bare minimum.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Consciously and with full awareness make long term career/ business decisions. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be in sync with personal karmic cycles and vibes to attract the right partner.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Fine-tuned and intricate negotiations on behalf of the company bring excellent results. Expect a promotion in the near future.

Cosmic tip: Consciously create positive karmas to the best of your ability.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Entrust and allocate different phases of the project/assignment to team members. A positive financial karmic cycle begins.

Cosmic tip: Sincerely and honestly forgive to attract a peaceful mind for yourself.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Receiving an unexpected gift keeps you smiling all day. A dynamic day is fruitful and constructive.

Cosmic tip: Let go of what’s the true objective in disagreeing with someone.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Remain composed during a difference of opinion, being empathic but firm. There are certain limits that need to be observed.

Cosmic tip: Make time to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Strengthen bonds of love by being a patient and understanding listener, at the same time being open to advice from well-wishers.

Cosmic tip: Be pro-interactive when discussing areas of dispute.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Spend as much time together as possible to keep the bond loving and compassionate.

Cosmic tip: Don’t think in a negative manner. Being positive is itself a good mindset to hold onto.