Horoscope today, June 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 23 June,2023 10:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 24.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
The positive you glitters brightly in any situation. Family are your true wealth. You’ve recovered from a low feeling.
Cosmic tip: Step back quickly from a relationship that only brings unhappiness.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A trip is postponed for later as work pressures are tremendous. Friends play an important role today.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive feelings to make right decisions according to karma.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Those who want to sell property are contacted by a genuine buyer. Focus on the broader view of circumstances.
Cosmic tip: Don’t compromise on personal integrity to please someone else.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Read the small print carefully, taking professional advice if needed. Keep a monthly check on accounts.
Cosmic tip: Be faithful to each other since this is a karmic connection.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Don’t invest in stocks and shares unless you know all the intricacies of it.
Cosmic tip: Consciously alter habits you know are best avoided or kept to a bare minimum.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Consciously and with full awareness make long term career/ business decisions. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be in sync with personal karmic cycles and vibes to attract the right partner.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Fine-tuned and intricate negotiations on behalf of the company bring excellent results. Expect a promotion in the near future.
Cosmic tip: Consciously create positive karmas to the best of your ability.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Entrust and allocate different phases of the project/assignment to team members. A positive financial karmic cycle begins.
Cosmic tip: Sincerely and honestly forgive to attract a peaceful mind for yourself.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Receiving an unexpected gift keeps you smiling all day. A dynamic day is fruitful and constructive.
Cosmic tip: Let go of what’s the true objective in disagreeing with someone.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Remain composed during a difference of opinion, being empathic but firm. There are certain limits that need to be observed.
Cosmic tip: Make time to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Strengthen bonds of love by being a patient and understanding listener, at the same time being open to advice from well-wishers.
Cosmic tip: Be pro-interactive when discussing areas of dispute.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Spend as much time together as possible to keep the bond loving and compassionate.
Cosmic tip: Don’t think in a negative manner. Being positive is itself a good mindset to hold onto.

