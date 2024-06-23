Breaking News
Horoscope today, June 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 24 June,2024 12:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 24.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Though certain payments are delayed, but this is still a positive karmic cycle professionally. Relationships help deal with life.
Cosmic tip: Continue having faith in God/ the universe, taking each day as it unfolds.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Just accept a friend’s emotional outburst, knowing it’s not directed towards you. A mini holiday (with family) out of town has been planned sometime back.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate love and caring behind words spoken.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Emotions surge and recede obsessively when decisions are based on ego and wanting to have your own way. Friends are too busy to meet.
Cosmic tip: Let your mind find something else to concentrate on.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Let go if contemplating a legal action as the law isn’t in your favour. Don’t waste money unnecessarily.
Cosmic tip: See what is legally and morally right in a situation. Make positive karmic choices.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Certain plans discussed with the spouse/ partner don’t meet with your approval. But each decision doesn’t have to be only what you want. Be fair.
Cosmic tip: Take enough rest if you’ve injured yourself.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
What happened in the past is best forgotten or at least let go of since today there’s peace of mind.
Cosmic tip: Simplify life in a manner that makes it easier to sustain it long-term.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Wait patiently till in a stronger position before making a move.
Cosmic tip: Peacefully flow in this slow moving karmic cycle which is also necessary as it helps the universe plan out life next.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A slightly tricky situation at work requires careful thought before handling it as repercussions will be long-term and not favourable for you. Don’t adopt a fad diet.
Cosmic tip: Guard against losing patience suddenly. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Several niggling issues can be gradually pared down after taking advice from two genuine people who give the right advice. Be very careful.
Cosmic tip: Take a day off if feeling overworked and under-appreciated.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Maintaining a practical approach to life helps deal with issues everyone has to face.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to listen to what is being conveyed over the phone. Think about it and then call back.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Everyone is unique in their own way, so celebrate this instead of trying to fit in. Trust in the Higher Power.
Cosmic tip: Be on your guard, not allowing anyone to take advantage of you. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
If plans don’t work out then it’s for the best, so don’t try to rush them through. A karmic cycle of abundance begins.
Cosmic tip: Remember a learning experience for the rest of your life.

