Horoscope today, June 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 24.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Cut away all negativity from life, allowing it to mentally flow away. Carefully make the most of opportunities, particularly if dealing with competitive colleagues.

Cosmic tip: Whatever work you do, do it perfectly.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Stability in other areas of life are bound to change when the mind-set in calmer. Keep relationship vibes loving and constant.

Cosmic tip: Update technology in devices to keep up with fast moving changes.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A new acquaintance is bowled over by your charm. Keep documents and other valuables carefully.

Cosmic tip: Take care each moment, consciously making positive karmic choices. This way, the future takes care of itself.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A positive karmic cycle sees several goals being realized: emotional fulfilment, work and friendships have the right kind of balance. A younger relative is slightly disturbed.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this breezy and happy mind-set.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The relationship with your spouse/ partner continues being mutually supportive and understanding at several levels. Hastily set up business meetings are re-scheduled.

Cosmic tip: Talk to someone you trust if feeling low or worried.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Turning a conversation around to your views and ideas happens due to speaking with soft authority. Be peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Allow the situation to die its natural death by not reacting to a controversy.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Any situation in which you feel undermined should be handled from a different perspective.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry if you can’t control changing karmic cycles: be aware, react positively and destiny will always favour you.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There may have been a constant mental tug of war that settles down. Don’t be stuck in a time warp: increase knowledge through studies.

Cosmic tip: Know what you want and what’s best for you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Inspiration comes when you least expect it, so think in unconventional terms for the latest project. Patiently listen to someone rambling on and on.

Cosmic tip: Make the most of small opportunities.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Business negotiations will be easier to navigate if there’s clarity in your own mind first. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be humble about having been proved correct (this also makes positive karmas).

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Staying committed to any lifestyle changes made will take time to bring results. Be patient. Meet friends for coffee if time allows.

Cosmic tip: Have belief in personal ethics and ideas to keep self-confidence intact.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Journaling new revelations about your core identity helps understand yourself better. Let go of the smaller habits.

Cosmic tip: Keep words loving and nurturing that echo in the karmic plane, drawing in positive relationships.