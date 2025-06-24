Horoscope today, June 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational image. Pic/iStock
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 24.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Cut away all negativity from life, allowing it to mentally flow away. Carefully make the most of opportunities, particularly if dealing with competitive colleagues.
Cosmic tip: Whatever work you do, do it perfectly.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Stability in other areas of life are bound to change when the mind-set in calmer. Keep relationship vibes loving and constant.
Cosmic tip: Update technology in devices to keep up with fast moving changes.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A new acquaintance is bowled over by your charm. Keep documents and other valuables carefully.
Cosmic tip: Take care each moment, consciously making positive karmic choices. This way, the future takes care of itself.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A positive karmic cycle sees several goals being realized: emotional fulfilment, work and friendships have the right kind of balance. A younger relative is slightly disturbed.
Cosmic tip: Maintain this breezy and happy mind-set.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
The relationship with your spouse/ partner continues being mutually supportive and understanding at several levels. Hastily set up business meetings are re-scheduled.
Cosmic tip: Talk to someone you trust if feeling low or worried.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Turning a conversation around to your views and ideas happens due to speaking with soft authority. Be peaceful.
Cosmic tip: Allow the situation to die its natural death by not reacting to a controversy.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Any situation in which you feel undermined should be handled from a different perspective.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry if you can’t control changing karmic cycles: be aware, react positively and destiny will always favour you.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There may have been a constant mental tug of war that settles down. Don’t be stuck in a time warp: increase knowledge through studies.
Cosmic tip: Know what you want and what’s best for you.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Inspiration comes when you least expect it, so think in unconventional terms for the latest project. Patiently listen to someone rambling on and on.
Cosmic tip: Make the most of small opportunities.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Business negotiations will be easier to navigate if there’s clarity in your own mind first. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Be humble about having been proved correct (this also makes positive karmas).
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Staying committed to any lifestyle changes made will take time to bring results. Be patient. Meet friends for coffee if time allows.
Cosmic tip: Have belief in personal ethics and ideas to keep self-confidence intact.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Journaling new revelations about your core identity helps understand yourself better. Let go of the smaller habits.
Cosmic tip: Keep words loving and nurturing that echo in the karmic plane, drawing in positive relationships.