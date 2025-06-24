Breaking News
Iran attacks US air base in Iraq and Qatar: Reports
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today June 24 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, June 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 24 June,2025 01:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, June 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, June 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 24.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Cut away all negativity from life, allowing it to mentally flow away. Carefully make the most of opportunities, particularly if dealing with competitive colleagues. 
Cosmic tip: Whatever work you do, do it perfectly.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Stability in other areas of life are bound to change when the mind-set in calmer. Keep relationship vibes loving and constant.
Cosmic tip: Update technology in devices to keep up with fast moving changes.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A new acquaintance is bowled over by your charm. Keep documents and other valuables carefully. 
Cosmic tip: Take care each moment, consciously making positive karmic choices. This way, the future takes care of itself.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A positive karmic cycle sees several goals being realized: emotional fulfilment, work and friendships have the right kind of balance. A younger relative is slightly disturbed.
Cosmic tip: Maintain this breezy and happy mind-set.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
The relationship with your spouse/ partner continues being mutually supportive and understanding at several levels. Hastily set up business meetings are re-scheduled.
Cosmic tip: Talk to someone you trust if feeling low or worried.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Turning a conversation around to your views and ideas happens due to speaking with soft authority. Be peaceful.
Cosmic tip: Allow the situation to die its natural death by not reacting to a controversy.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Any situation in which you feel undermined should be handled from a different perspective.  
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry if you can’t control changing karmic cycles: be aware, react positively and destiny will always favour you.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There may have been a constant mental tug of war that settles down. Don’t be stuck in a time warp: increase knowledge through studies.
Cosmic tip: Know what you want and what’s best for you.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Inspiration comes when you least expect it, so think in unconventional terms for the latest project. Patiently listen to someone rambling on and on.
Cosmic tip: Make the most of small opportunities.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Business negotiations will be easier to navigate if there’s clarity in your own mind first. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Be humble about having been proved correct (this also makes positive karmas).

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Staying committed to any lifestyle changes made will take time to bring results. Be patient. Meet friends for coffee if time allows.
Cosmic tip: Have belief in personal ethics and ideas to keep self-confidence intact.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Journaling new revelations about your core identity helps understand yourself better. Let go of the smaller habits.
Cosmic tip: Keep words loving and nurturing that echo in the karmic plane, drawing in positive relationships.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK