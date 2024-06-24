Horoscope today, June 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 June,2024 04:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 25.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A business partnership sounds good, but it’s better to be employed.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be emotionally blackmailed into spending time with people you have nothing in common.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Reaching a goal may take longer than expected, so don’t worry. Consider what decisions taken brought you to this level professionally.
Cosmic tip: Be wary about someone who sweet-talks.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The boss may be more than normally irritable, so just remain below his radar. A long day unfolds slowly.
Cosmic tip: Be circumspect and even secretive about some good luck which came your way.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Allowing the ego to see-saw out of kilter brings on all kinds of other issues which wouldn’t even have manifested. Be balanced.
Cosmic tip: Nip some teasing immediately if you don’t like it.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Try not to get involved in other people’s everyday issues since all you hear are one-sided complaints. Be sure to hold some important meetings before travelling.
Cosmic tip: Be polite with authority figures.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Ask yourself if you should really speak about what’s on your mind and what you really think. Diplomatically skirt the issue with a genuine smile.
Cosmic tip: Make quantity time for those you love.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Sending an immediate reply to a potential client speaks for your courtesy and high business standards.
Cosmic tip: Be practical. Don’t set impossibly high expectations for your spouse/partner.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
As life falls into a balance; restrictions, unsettling and uncertain questions about the future are answered.
Cosmic tip: Keep facial expression inscrutable when asked a question. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be careful with expenses. Go ‘Dutch’ when out with friends (without embarrassment).
Cosmic tip: Have faith. This makes it easier for the universal vibes to chart a newer and a better course for you.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Never-ending daydreaming annoys you, but for some reason it’s persistent.
Cosmic tip: Don’t expect something for nothing (there’s nothing like a free meal in life).

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There may be an upset to the harmony at home or at the office. Deal with the reason immediately to pacify shattered universal vibes, bringing in peace once again.
Cosmic tip: Consciously be calm. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Pursuing further studies opens the mind to so many avenues that can be made use of. Be positive.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry when trivial issues don’t go the way you would like them to.

