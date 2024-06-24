Horoscope today, June 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 25.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A business partnership sounds good, but it’s better to be employed.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be emotionally blackmailed into spending time with people you have nothing in common.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Reaching a goal may take longer than expected, so don’t worry. Consider what decisions taken brought you to this level professionally.
Cosmic tip: Be wary about someone who sweet-talks.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The boss may be more than normally irritable, so just remain below his radar. A long day unfolds slowly.
Cosmic tip: Be circumspect and even secretive about some good luck which came your way.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Allowing the ego to see-saw out of kilter brings on all kinds of other issues which wouldn’t even have manifested. Be balanced.
Cosmic tip: Nip some teasing immediately if you don’t like it.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Try not to get involved in other people’s everyday issues since all you hear are one-sided complaints. Be sure to hold some important meetings before travelling.
Cosmic tip: Be polite with authority figures.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Ask yourself if you should really speak about what’s on your mind and what you really think. Diplomatically skirt the issue with a genuine smile.
Cosmic tip: Make quantity time for those you love.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Sending an immediate reply to a potential client speaks for your courtesy and high business standards.
Cosmic tip: Be practical. Don’t set impossibly high expectations for your spouse/partner.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
As life falls into a balance; restrictions, unsettling and uncertain questions about the future are answered.
Cosmic tip: Keep facial expression inscrutable when asked a question.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be careful with expenses. Go ‘Dutch’ when out with friends (without embarrassment).
Cosmic tip: Have faith. This makes it easier for the universal vibes to chart a newer and a better course for you.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Never-ending daydreaming annoys you, but for some reason it’s persistent.
Cosmic tip: Don’t expect something for nothing (there’s nothing like a free meal in life).
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There may be an upset to the harmony at home or at the office. Deal with the reason immediately to pacify shattered universal vibes, bringing in peace once again.
Cosmic tip: Consciously be calm.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Pursuing further studies opens the mind to so many avenues that can be made use of. Be positive.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry when trivial issues don’t go the way you would like them to.