Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A business partnership sounds good, but it’s better to be employed.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be emotionally blackmailed into spending time with people you have nothing in common.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Reaching a goal may take longer than expected, so don’t worry. Consider what decisions taken brought you to this level professionally.

Cosmic tip: Be wary about someone who sweet-talks.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The boss may be more than normally irritable, so just remain below his radar. A long day unfolds slowly.

Cosmic tip: Be circumspect and even secretive about some good luck which came your way.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Allowing the ego to see-saw out of kilter brings on all kinds of other issues which wouldn’t even have manifested. Be balanced.

Cosmic tip: Nip some teasing immediately if you don’t like it.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Try not to get involved in other people’s everyday issues since all you hear are one-sided complaints. Be sure to hold some important meetings before travelling.

Cosmic tip: Be polite with authority figures.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Ask yourself if you should really speak about what’s on your mind and what you really think. Diplomatically skirt the issue with a genuine smile.

Cosmic tip: Make quantity time for those you love.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Sending an immediate reply to a potential client speaks for your courtesy and high business standards.

Cosmic tip: Be practical. Don’t set impossibly high expectations for your spouse/partner.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

As life falls into a balance; restrictions, unsettling and uncertain questions about the future are answered.

Cosmic tip: Keep facial expression inscrutable when asked a question.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be careful with expenses. Go ‘Dutch’ when out with friends (without embarrassment).

Cosmic tip: Have faith. This makes it easier for the universal vibes to chart a newer and a better course for you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Never-ending daydreaming annoys you, but for some reason it’s persistent.

Cosmic tip: Don’t expect something for nothing (there’s nothing like a free meal in life).

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There may be an upset to the harmony at home or at the office. Deal with the reason immediately to pacify shattered universal vibes, bringing in peace once again.

Cosmic tip: Consciously be calm.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Pursuing further studies opens the mind to so many avenues that can be made use of. Be positive.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry when trivial issues don’t go the way you would like them to.