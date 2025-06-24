Breaking News
You can now decide what the Mumbai skyline will look like
Will respect ceasefire if Israel does: Iran president Masoud Pezeshkian
Mumbai: BMC sets work completion deadline for Sion and Belasis flyovers
India stands ready to help resolve conflict between Israel and Iran: MEA
Indian Railways to hike fares of AC, non-AC trains from July 1
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today June 25 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, June 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 25 June,2025 02:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, June 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, June 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 25.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
It’s always better to ask instead of assuming a point of view. You’ll be surprised. Be loving towards people who matter.
Cosmic tip: Stay within a budget when entertaining visiting clients from overseas.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Some singles enter a karmic cycle of being in a stable relationship. Do focus on the present without mulling over the past incessantly.
Cosmic tip: Keep karma in mind when making a relationship choice.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Having learnt from a relationship mistake; you are sure not to repeat it – ever. Meeting targets is easier than expected. You’re happy.
Cosmic tip: Just reach out to a friend with an ego issue.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A real feeling of contentment and achievement in career/ business keeps you on a high (you’ve worked so hard to be where you are). 
Cosmic tip: Be happy about increase in income (job/ business).

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A blissful day at times feels it’s too good to be true (it’s not). Stay away from jealous people.
Cosmic tip: Take this as a time of healing the soul and then releasing past negativity.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Making new friends is surprisingly easy at a party. Unexpected news if looking for employment lights up the day. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Keep going forward when the goal is in plain sight.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Receiving well deserved praise feels so good, with you taking it in the right spirit. Maintain a healthy diet. 
Cosmic tip: Be happy at having created slight distance from a possessive friend (very diplomatically).

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A business meeting ends quicker than expected because final goals don’t match, or the budget, or the deadline. Don’t stress.
Cosmic tip: Understand unspoken and hidden energies between timing and when events actually manifest.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Writing down positive and negative aspects about a situation helps bring clarity to an otherwise confused issue. Return trust with trust.
Cosmic tip: Do listen to advice from someone who makes practical financial decisions.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Keeping accounts in order makes it easier for the chartered accountant to prepare the final tax for the past year. 
Cosmic tip: Clear the air quickly if you’ve been misunderstood by someone you respect.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Make certain decisions don’t create a negative impact on relationships. Remaining in the learning loop is possible with further studies/ self study.  
Cosmic tip: Expect the wonderous to emerge with this positive karmic cycle.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A stalled project is negotiated once more with a potential client making an appointment. A trip out of town brings in a possible business deal. 
Cosmic tip: Consider ramifications before sharing private views.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK