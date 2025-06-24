Horoscope today, June 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s always better to ask instead of assuming a point of view. You’ll be surprised. Be loving towards people who matter.

Cosmic tip: Stay within a budget when entertaining visiting clients from overseas.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Some singles enter a karmic cycle of being in a stable relationship. Do focus on the present without mulling over the past incessantly.

Cosmic tip: Keep karma in mind when making a relationship choice.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Having learnt from a relationship mistake; you are sure not to repeat it – ever. Meeting targets is easier than expected. You’re happy.

Cosmic tip: Just reach out to a friend with an ego issue.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A real feeling of contentment and achievement in career/ business keeps you on a high (you’ve worked so hard to be where you are).

Cosmic tip: Be happy about increase in income (job/ business).

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A blissful day at times feels it’s too good to be true (it’s not). Stay away from jealous people.

Cosmic tip: Take this as a time of healing the soul and then releasing past negativity.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Making new friends is surprisingly easy at a party. Unexpected news if looking for employment lights up the day. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep going forward when the goal is in plain sight.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Receiving well deserved praise feels so good, with you taking it in the right spirit. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be happy at having created slight distance from a possessive friend (very diplomatically).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A business meeting ends quicker than expected because final goals don’t match, or the budget, or the deadline. Don’t stress.

Cosmic tip: Understand unspoken and hidden energies between timing and when events actually manifest.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Writing down positive and negative aspects about a situation helps bring clarity to an otherwise confused issue. Return trust with trust.

Cosmic tip: Do listen to advice from someone who makes practical financial decisions.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Keeping accounts in order makes it easier for the chartered accountant to prepare the final tax for the past year.

Cosmic tip: Clear the air quickly if you’ve been misunderstood by someone you respect.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Make certain decisions don’t create a negative impact on relationships. Remaining in the learning loop is possible with further studies/ self study.

Cosmic tip: Expect the wonderous to emerge with this positive karmic cycle.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A stalled project is negotiated once more with a potential client making an appointment. A trip out of town brings in a possible business deal.

Cosmic tip: Consider ramifications before sharing private views.



