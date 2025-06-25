Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 26.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Spending less time socializing is a better choice. The universe steps in to help you out with two options.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be obligated to anyone if you want to maintain a peaceful mind.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

What you consider out of reach is a misconception that can be fixed. Make detailed plans on how to achieve it.

Cosmic tip: Challenge yourself to reach a higher place in office hierarchy.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Hosting two friends is enjoyable, but tiring too as you cope with a full working day and then socialize.

Cosmic tip: Allow anxiety to gradually fade away as a more positive karmic cycle begins.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A real feeling of contentment and achievement in career/ business keeps you on a high (you’ve worked so hard to be where you are).

Cosmic tip: Be happy about increase in income (job/ business).

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those involved in a court case should be prepared for an extended fight.

Cosmic tip: Learn to let go of the past as this encourages positive karmic cycles to flow towards you quicker.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Conflicting ideas and thoughts are confusing. Speak to someone trustworthy. Stepping back with faith, knowing the universe brings financial gains is a good feeling. Make sustainable lifestyle changes.

Cosmic tip: Make well-thought-out decisions.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A good time to redecorate your home since creativity is high. A friend calls you.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about not sending mixed messages, or body language saying more than you want to divulge.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A wish fulfilled makes you happy, but then practicality steps in to pour cold water over it. Keeping focus razor sharp helps pinpoint a mistake.

Cosmic tip: Remember today and now is the only reality.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You being at the right place at the right time was decided by the universe as a reward for making positive karmas.

Cosmic tip: Pursue further studies to fan this desire for more knowledge.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some may decide to visit a pilgrimage site within the city. Health has improved gradually.

Cosmic tip: Just shrug off what’s no concern of yours since past experience showed too much drama takes place.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Make time for loved ones even if ultra-busy. Being short tempered at work serves no real purpose.

Cosmic tip: Ask yourself certain questions repeatedly till there’s clarity of thought and the truth emerges.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Today is excellent for negotiations, meeting new clients and signing documents. Short work related trips are soon the norm.

Cosmic tip: Consider a voluntary lateral move in the organization if it brings more prestige.



