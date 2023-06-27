Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Improving the equation with colleagues is a win-win situation for all concerned. An intimate relationship is challenging at times.

Cosmic tip: Try to control this impulsive judgmental attitude towards people.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Using personal energy in a positive manner further strengthens the spiritual path. Pending payments are received.

Cosmic tip: Don’t try to prove anything to anyone, most of all, your ego.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

It’s first the body language changing that makes you aware all is not well in a relationship. Don’t over-react.

Cosmic tip: Pursue a hobby or just make time for yourself.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Work on your relationship with siblings and cousins. An emotional void disappears.

Cosmic tip: Don’t shrug off a wise elder’s advice which may not sound very practical; but it is.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A holiday with friends is planned for later on. A fertile period begins.

Cosmic tip: Step away from someone masquerading as a friend and has fooled you all these years.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Positive karma brings a balance, taking life into a peaceful and happy mode. Don’t ignore a cold or a sore throat.

Cosmic tip: Be understanding but firm with a family member.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Travel to a nearby city draws in positive changes. Changes made to a presentation are mutually agreed on.

Cosmic tip: Increase mental clarity with a healthy diet, exercise and enough sleep.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Though getting late in the morning, but hurry up slowly. Consciously admire the beauties of nature.

Cosmic tip: Release resentment and rage to bring life back on track again.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Though there’s help available, you’d rather finish work yourself. Spending two days at a friend’s country home is rejuvenating.

Cosmic tip: Consider personal needs after working through karmic debts.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

It is possible to salvage this relationship with mutual co-operation and a genuine desire to heal wounds.

Cosmic tip: Leave an unhealthy situation for your own peace of mind.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

God/the universe knows what’s best for you. Don’t be adamant. A karmic cycle for employment begins.

Cosmic tip: Be happy if your wish manifests. Accept with good grace if it doesn’t.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A long wait for a wish to manifest comes to an end. You enjoy this unusual feeling of not getting your way.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this short and restful holiday.



