Horoscope today, June 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 27 June,2023 01:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 27.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Improving the equation with colleagues is a win-win situation for all concerned. An intimate relationship is challenging at times.
Cosmic tip: Try to control this impulsive judgmental attitude towards people.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Using personal energy in a positive manner further strengthens the spiritual path. Pending payments are received.
Cosmic tip: Don’t try to prove anything to anyone, most of all, your ego.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
It’s first the body language changing that makes you aware all is not well in a relationship. Don’t over-react.
Cosmic tip: Pursue a hobby or just make time for yourself.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Work on your relationship with siblings and cousins. An emotional void disappears.
Cosmic tip: Don’t shrug off a wise elder’s advice which may not sound very practical; but it is.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A holiday with friends is planned for later on. A fertile period begins.
Cosmic tip: Step away from someone masquerading as a friend and has fooled you all these years.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Positive karma brings a balance, taking life into a peaceful and happy mode. Don’t ignore a cold or a sore throat.
Cosmic tip: Be understanding but firm with a family member.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Travel to a nearby city draws in positive changes. Changes made to a presentation are mutually agreed on.
Cosmic tip: Increase mental clarity with a healthy diet, exercise and enough sleep.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Though getting late in the morning, but hurry up slowly. Consciously admire the beauties of nature.
Cosmic tip: Release resentment and rage to bring life back on track again.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Though there’s help available, you’d rather finish work yourself. Spending two days at a friend’s country home is rejuvenating.
Cosmic tip: Consider personal needs after working through karmic debts.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
It is possible to salvage this relationship with mutual co-operation and a genuine desire to heal wounds.
Cosmic tip: Leave an unhealthy situation for your own peace of mind.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
God/the universe knows what’s best for you. Don’t be adamant. A karmic cycle for employment begins.
Cosmic tip: Be happy if your wish manifests. Accept with good grace if it doesn’t.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A long wait for a wish to manifest comes to an end. You enjoy this unusual feeling of not getting your way.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this short and restful holiday.

