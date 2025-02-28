Breaking News
Thane to launch automated pod taxi project on trial basis, says Minister Sarnaik
Beed sarpanch murder: Karad getting VIP treatment in jail, alleges NCP (SP) MP
India is likely to experience warmer than usual March, says IMD
Mira-Bhayander gets new RTO with registration series of MH 58
Holi 2025: WR to run 11 pairs of summer special trains, check details
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today March 1 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, March 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 01 March,2025 12:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, March 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 01.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Changing a job to escape excessive work isn’t advisable. Circumstances in alternative jobs are ditto.
Cosmic tip: Be emotionally present when with someone you love a lot.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Being careful about what’s said and how it’s worded saves time having to explain yourself down the line. Past karmas worked at bringing results..
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this day which is pure routine work.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Travelling a long distance to meet family; this is a hundred per cent worth it. Be grateful for present circumstances.
Cosmic tip: Delegate past memories to the further-most shelf.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A busy day has you wishing it wasn’t so, since a friend is in town for a few days..
Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgemental; keep a reality check to see if you are overreacting.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Self-employed Leos could consider expanding the business since this karmic cycle is good for it.. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware of the subtle difference between ‘needs’ and ‘wants’.. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Keep social life at a speed that allows giving enough time to work. Don’t overdo either.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive feelings which always grasp right messages being sent by the universe.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Do be careful about what you post on social media. Old habit patterns may create some animosity. 
Cosmic tip: Be careful as karma has a mysterious habit of striking back when least expected.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An important project requires more than the normal amount of concentration. You may be wrong about a person at work..
Cosmic tip: Consc-iously work towards creating closeness and peaceful co-existence.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Life goes on an important quicker moving karmic cycle now. .
Cosmic tip: Be in a comfort zone as far as this situation is concerned. There’s no need to live up to other people’s anticipations.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Decide in advance about future plans so you can be ready with answers when talking to a senior at work.. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t be impervious towards love and care being shown by family. Reciprocate.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be careful with expenses as every bit saved makes a difference long-term. Studying a subject alien to your career is  interesting.
Cosmic tip: Be in control of destiny, walking the chosen path confidently. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Take as much time as is needed to prove your worth if in a new job. A relationship may be just existing, so steer it in the right direction.
Cosmic tip: Do get enough sleep..

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK