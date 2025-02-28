Horoscope today, March 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 01.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Changing a job to escape excessive work isn’t advisable. Circumstances in alternative jobs are ditto.

Cosmic tip: Be emotionally present when with someone you love a lot.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Being careful about what’s said and how it’s worded saves time having to explain yourself down the line. Past karmas worked at bringing results..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this day which is pure routine work.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Travelling a long distance to meet family; this is a hundred per cent worth it. Be grateful for present circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Delegate past memories to the further-most shelf.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A busy day has you wishing it wasn’t so, since a friend is in town for a few days..

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgemental; keep a reality check to see if you are overreacting.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Self-employed Leos could consider expanding the business since this karmic cycle is good for it..

Cosmic tip: Be aware of the subtle difference between ‘needs’ and ‘wants’..

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keep social life at a speed that allows giving enough time to work. Don’t overdo either.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive feelings which always grasp right messages being sent by the universe.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Do be careful about what you post on social media. Old habit patterns may create some animosity.

Cosmic tip: Be careful as karma has a mysterious habit of striking back when least expected.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

An important project requires more than the normal amount of concentration. You may be wrong about a person at work..

Cosmic tip: Consc-iously work towards creating closeness and peaceful co-existence.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life goes on an important quicker moving karmic cycle now. .

Cosmic tip: Be in a comfort zone as far as this situation is concerned. There’s no need to live up to other people’s anticipations.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Decide in advance about future plans so you can be ready with answers when talking to a senior at work..

Cosmic tip: Don’t be impervious towards love and care being shown by family. Reciprocate.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be careful with expenses as every bit saved makes a difference long-term. Studying a subject alien to your career is interesting.

Cosmic tip: Be in control of destiny, walking the chosen path confidently.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Take as much time as is needed to prove your worth if in a new job. A relationship may be just existing, so steer it in the right direction.

Cosmic tip: Do get enough sleep..