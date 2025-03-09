Horoscope today, March 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 10.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Spending time at home keeps you away from an embarrassing situation of over reaction (from you). Some shopping for a holiday is fun, though tiring.
Cosmic tip: Plan a much deserved holiday.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A meeting is re-scheduled, which is a relief. Prioritise, completing important work first.
Cosmic tip: Be super-efficient by getting enough sleep every night so the mind has rested. Avoid late nights.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
At work, you are able to initiate some changes that should have been implemented some time back. A karmic cycle of emotional stability begins.
Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love to receive it, too.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Some changes at work move you into a position of advantage (you weren’t expecting this, so the surprise is great). A friend comes over for dinner.
Cosmic tip: Share views patiently to improve relationships.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Study the new business proposition, which appears to be really good. Friends introduce you to a prospective spouse if single.
Cosmic tip: Take responsibility for motives and actions decided on.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
If some memories keep re-emerging, then it is a cue to work through them carefully. The worst is over.
Cosmic tip: Lead life in the direction most desired as a better karmic cycle begins.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Plans for minor refurbishing are made after putting off the decision for six months..
Cosmic tip: Apply for quick results if seeking government permissions/some contract renewals.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Remaining suspended in a time warp while questioning beliefs actually helps put facts in perspective.
Cosmic tip: Move ahead with confidence in a sensitive matter now that there’s clarity of thought.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A friend gives invaluable advice about long-term investments. Relatives staying with you are a blessing.
Cosmic tip: Use this time to further your ambitions, following up with every breakthrough.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A promotion brings an offer from a rival company, placing you at a crossroads.
Cosmic tip: Discuss why the relationship suffered to understand each other better. Just having a reconciliation doesn’t help.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Career/business is in a karmic cycle of goals being reached and overcoming obstacles, like an emotional trap.
Cosmic tip: Depending on and realising your own strength takes you towards destiny with a positive mindset.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Some decide to invest in property which is situated out of city limits/in another town. Singles meet a potential future spouse.
Cosmic tip: Improve digestion and sleep patterns by consuming a healthy diet.