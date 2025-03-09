Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, March 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Spending time at home keeps you away from an embarrassing situation of over reaction (from you). Some shopping for a holiday is fun, though tiring.

Cosmic tip: Plan a much deserved holiday.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A meeting is re-scheduled, which is a relief. Prioritise, completing important work first.

Cosmic tip: Be super-efficient by getting enough sleep every night so the mind has rested. Avoid late nights.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

At work, you are able to initiate some changes that should have been implemented some time back. A karmic cycle of emotional stability begins.

Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love to receive it, too.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Some changes at work move you into a position of advantage (you weren’t expecting this, so the surprise is great). A friend comes over for dinner.

Cosmic tip: Share views patiently to improve relationships.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Study the new business proposition, which appears to be really good. Friends introduce you to a prospective spouse if single.

Cosmic tip: Take responsibility for motives and actions decided on.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

If some memories keep re-emerging, then it is a cue to work through them carefully. The worst is over.

Cosmic tip: Lead life in the direction most desired as a better karmic cycle begins.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Plans for minor refurbishing are made after putting off the decision for six months..

Cosmic tip: Apply for quick results if seeking government permissions/some contract renewals.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Remaining suspended in a time warp while questioning beliefs actually helps put facts in perspective.

Cosmic tip: Move ahead with confidence in a sensitive matter now that there’s clarity of thought.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A friend gives invaluable advice about long-term investments. Relatives staying with you are a blessing.

Cosmic tip: Use this time to further your ambitions, following up with every breakthrough.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A promotion brings an offer from a rival company, placing you at a crossroads.

Cosmic tip: Discuss why the relationship suffered to understand each other better. Just having a reconciliation doesn’t help.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Career/business is in a karmic cycle of goals being reached and overcoming obstacles, like an emotional trap.

Cosmic tip: Depending on and realising your own strength takes you towards destiny with a positive mindset.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Some decide to invest in property which is situated out of city limits/in another town. Singles meet a potential future spouse.

Cosmic tip: Improve digestion and sleep patterns by consuming a healthy diet.