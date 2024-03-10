Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Don’t go on the warpath if a friend hasn’t called. Maybe there’s some issue being dealt with..

Cosmic tip: Accept that anticipations didn’t quite match hopes and probabilities.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A situation causing anxiety ends and now you are happy and relieved. Efforts can be relaxed as promotional efforts bring success.

Cosmic tip: Make sure there are backups available if faced with technology glitches.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t try to control family, allowing them to experience life in all its shades..

Cosmic tip: Believe in yourself and capabilities that allow reaching a certain professional level in a certain amount of time.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A karmic relationship is excellent when it’s good and full of bitter recriminations when on a downward phase.

Cosmic tip: Change perception when life deals lemons.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Share information about yourself on a need to know basis if in a new relationship. God/the universe has listened to your fervent prayers..

Cosmic tip: Genuinely forgive a friend from the soul level.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Life’s focus becomes clearer by the day as many situations have improved or just disappeared into thin air. Do maintain a healthy diet..

Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you say and to whom.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Life goes ‘on hold’ till universal vibes decide what to focus on next. Troubled waters gradually become calmer and smooth..

Cosmic tip: Face a change of residence as something that was bound to manifest.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Give finances and long-term savings attention; reshuffling them into different funds to earn more revenue. Pay income tax on time.

Cosmic tip: Use a mental rather than a physical show of strength.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Being too happy-go-lucky is not the right attitude for this karmic cycle, which is one of upheavals. .

Cosmic tip: Stay with what is known and comfortable in the general scheme of things.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Pay attention to intuition when making a decision. This karmic cycle does not support legal action..

Cosmic tip: It’s better to be on your guard when something sounds too good to be true.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Feeling emotionally out in the cold is not a good space to be in. Make the first move towards a compromise. Health is good..

Cosmic tip: Send CVs to more organisations if seeking employment.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An ‘ex’ who was in town recently had to go back disappointed as you refused to meet..

Cosmic tip: Help yourself become better at work by attending some seminars/ webinars, or long distance learning.