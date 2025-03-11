Breaking News
Konkan Railway and MoRTH collaborate for tunnel projects on highways
Ajit Pawar announces new rules for beer, liquor shops in housing societies
Maharashtra govt to take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM
BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shifts 54 cars from Matunga
Aurangzeb remarks case: Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today March 12 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, March 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 12 March,2025 01:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, March 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 12.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Any pending legalities can be sorted out this year. Eat home cooked nutritious food, exercise and get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to this unique karmic cycle of surprises coming your way.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A feeling of wonder and excitement overwhelms as you celebrate an important milestone. Give yourself unconditional love without being judgmental. A meeting ends satisfactorily.
Cosmic tip: Live in the moment to increase spiritual growth.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Selling property is a question mark about when it should be done. 
Cosmic tip: You can accept or not do so when faced with enticing paybacks. Remember, karma always comes back to reward or punish.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Family bonds are considerably stronger after discussing some on-going issues. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to new thoughts and ideas, as these are your path to new life situations of great importance.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Karmic undercurrents reveal a legal case or bureaucratic legality is in your favour (this is a surprise).
Cosmic tip: Read a message bringing good news slowly so the mind can process it correctly.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Changes in friendships are happening and knowing who is a true friend is a revelation. Keep spending within manageable limits.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of what you are thinking, consciously thinking positive, elevating thoughts.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A couple of long-term clients are signed. An afternoon appointment is re-scheduled. Handle a difficult issue maturely.
Cosmic tip: Feeling over possessive, yet wanting to keep it from the person you love is so you.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Working towards achieving what your heart and mind desires, makes this truly a memorable and happy time. 
Cosmic tip: Let go of anger and hostile feelings as this kind of negativity only harms you eventually.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The inability to truly understand how you were equally responsible in a fiasco is just the ego taking over. 
Cosmic tip: Be humble when putting someone in their place. Use cultured and well-bred words.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Listening to music more often helps calm the mind, leading to greater productivity. 
Cosmic tip: Be careful if chanting mantras. Do so only if you understand the language, as words have immense power.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Steer clear of quick judgments/ taking a stand without knowing all facts and the real truth.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from the debt trap by paying the entire amount every month. Keep spending under control.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Circumstances work out in such a manner that you automatically make right decisions that promote career growth. 
Cosmic tip: Being aware that fate and destiny are intertwined helps flow in this karmic cycle peacefully.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK