Horoscope today, March 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Any pending legalities can be sorted out this year. Eat home cooked nutritious food, exercise and get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to this unique karmic cycle of surprises coming your way.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A feeling of wonder and excitement overwhelms as you celebrate an important milestone. Give yourself unconditional love without being judgmental. A meeting ends satisfactorily.

Cosmic tip: Live in the moment to increase spiritual growth.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Selling property is a question mark about when it should be done.

Cosmic tip: You can accept or not do so when faced with enticing paybacks. Remember, karma always comes back to reward or punish.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Family bonds are considerably stronger after discussing some on-going issues. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to new thoughts and ideas, as these are your path to new life situations of great importance.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Karmic undercurrents reveal a legal case or bureaucratic legality is in your favour (this is a surprise).

Cosmic tip: Read a message bringing good news slowly so the mind can process it correctly.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Changes in friendships are happening and knowing who is a true friend is a revelation. Keep spending within manageable limits.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of what you are thinking, consciously thinking positive, elevating thoughts.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A couple of long-term clients are signed. An afternoon appointment is re-scheduled. Handle a difficult issue maturely.

Cosmic tip: Feeling over possessive, yet wanting to keep it from the person you love is so you.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Working towards achieving what your heart and mind desires, makes this truly a memorable and happy time.

Cosmic tip: Let go of anger and hostile feelings as this kind of negativity only harms you eventually.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The inability to truly understand how you were equally responsible in a fiasco is just the ego taking over.

Cosmic tip: Be humble when putting someone in their place. Use cultured and well-bred words.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Listening to music more often helps calm the mind, leading to greater productivity.

Cosmic tip: Be careful if chanting mantras. Do so only if you understand the language, as words have immense power.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Steer clear of quick judgments/ taking a stand without knowing all facts and the real truth.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from the debt trap by paying the entire amount every month. Keep spending under control.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Circumstances work out in such a manner that you automatically make right decisions that promote career growth.

Cosmic tip: Being aware that fate and destiny are intertwined helps flow in this karmic cycle peacefully.