Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, March 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Quiet introspection about how life has been and where it is going makes this an interesting time. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keenly listen to old fashioned advice, modifying it to suit today’s life.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Positive karma brings with it so many changes which is a blessing and a boon. Some meet their karmic soul-mate.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate friends who have been there for you all these years.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Socially this is a slow day, but work is moving ahead as expected. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Deal with someone whose attitude is ‘it’s my way or the highway’ with patient diplomacy.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Plans have to be changed at the last minute due to the boss being unavailable. Helm responsibility in a practical manner.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto this loving mindset, creating a world of gentleness and nurturing.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

This karmic cycle favours property matters. Discuss feelings with your spouse/ partner if comfortable about it. Remain committed to the deal if it is only verbal.

Cosmic tip: Work towards maintaining this peace of mind.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Singles may have met someone special (only time will prove that). Retain this harmonious working environment whether at work or at home.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this mind-set of gratefulness to manifest positive karmic blessings.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Learn something new to grow more neurons in the brain. Work is hectic. Additional frequent testing is needed for a health issue. Don’t ignore it.

Cosmic tip: Learn to accept changed circumstances with humility.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Calm emotions; then give your relationship a chance to thrive once more. Above all, don’t be impulsive about decisions.

Cosmic tip: Trust people, but only once they’ve proved themselves to be worthy of it.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A business offer/ contract is something to celebrate; but wait till it’s actually inked. A new friendship could pass the test of time.

Cosmic tip: Discuss an issue maturely, not speaking from the ego.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

An on-going cordial working relationship with colleagues ensures works gets completed seamlessly. Aim for stability (in whichever area it’s lacking) before deciding to get married.

Cosmic tip: Change life gradually, not in a rush.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Appreciation at work feels so good, though some colleagues secretly don’t agree. Some major dentistry work is completed successfully.

Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to be peaceful, free-flowing in this karmic cycle of being carefree.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be careful about spending money as major expenses appear from time to time. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be surprised if attraction for an ‘ex’ resurfaces at a ‘friendship only’ meeting for coffee.