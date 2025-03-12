Horoscope today, March 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Stop for a moment to consider what would be gains verses losses if a course of action is followed.

Cosmic tip: Continue being very understanding, pampering that special person (could be your spouse/ partner too).

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Keep a relationship perspective by discussing it with someone trustworthy and wise. A raise in salary is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Set limits for yourself, whether this is in connection with work, friendships, leisure, etc.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Your spouse/ partner is extra busy at work, so continue being supportive, nurturing and loving.

Cosmic tip: Trust the higher power, going with the flow even if clueless about where life is headed.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A contract you had pitched for comes to you after a delay of two nail-biting days.

Cosmic tip: Be in sync with the real you. The mask is worn for the world as a protection.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A reconciliation with someone you love a lot makes you joyously euphoric. Sustained efforts at work are rewarded with praise.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate receiving karmic justice, though it comes in slightly later than expected.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Some developments and recent experiences are an eye opener, teaching you some more worldly ways. A friend you are fond of visits. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this happiness and peace of mind.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Offer to help a new colleague learn the ropes of this organization. An expected contract is signed.

Cosmic tip: Listen to yourself talk. Watch how you behave. Are both in sync with each other?

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Spiritual growth is strong. Investments in real estate bring results. Health is better (but do keep the appointment with the dentist).

Cosmic tip: Re-evaluate life, assumptions, attitude and the question of how to proceed ahead.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A change of job or a transfer (or both) require careful planning.

Cosmic tip: Notice how life is changing in a positive manner. A lot has to do with the kind of conscious decisions made.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A sibling/ cousin visits, staying with you for a while. The present project needs micro managing to complete it.

Cosmic tip: Trust your own instincts, not asking others for advice (everyone gives different advice).

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Luckily you love travelling even if it’s for work. Receiving confirmation about the angle to be taken for a marketing event makes this trip worthwhile.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you eat today.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Reassuring your spouse/ partner about your love for them is very important. Eat nutritious home-cooked food.

Cosmic tip: Respond in a civilized manner even if irritated with someone who thinks they are very clever.