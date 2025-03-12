Breaking News
Horoscope today, March 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 13 March,2025 01:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 13.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Stop for a moment to consider what would be gains verses losses if a course of action is followed. 
Cosmic tip: Continue being very understanding, pampering that special person (could be your spouse/ partner too).


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Keep a relationship perspective by discussing it with someone trustworthy and wise. A raise in salary is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Set limits for yourself, whether this is in connection with work, friendships, leisure, etc.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Your spouse/ partner is extra busy at work, so continue being supportive, nurturing and loving. 
Cosmic tip: Trust the higher power, going with the flow even if clueless about where life is headed.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A contract you had pitched for comes to you after a delay of two nail-biting days. 
Cosmic tip: Be in sync with the real you. The mask is worn for the world as a protection.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A reconciliation with someone you love a lot makes you joyously euphoric. Sustained efforts at work are rewarded with praise. 
Cosmic tip: Appreciate receiving karmic justice, though it comes in slightly later than expected.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Some developments and recent experiences are an eye opener, teaching you some more worldly ways. A friend you are fond of visits. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this happiness and peace of mind.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Offer to help a new colleague learn the ropes of this organization. An expected contract is signed. 
Cosmic tip: Listen to yourself talk. Watch how you behave. Are both in sync with each other?

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Spiritual growth is strong. Investments in real estate bring results. Health is better (but do keep the appointment with the dentist).
Cosmic tip: Re-evaluate life, assumptions, attitude and the question of how to proceed ahead. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A change of job or a transfer (or both) require careful planning. 
Cosmic tip: Notice how life is changing in a positive manner. A lot has to do with the kind of conscious decisions made.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A sibling/ cousin visits, staying with you for a while. The present project needs micro managing to complete it. 
Cosmic tip: Trust your own instincts, not asking others for advice (everyone gives different advice).

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Luckily you love travelling even if it’s for work. Receiving confirmation about the angle to be taken for a marketing event makes this trip worthwhile.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you eat today.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Reassuring your spouse/ partner about your love for them is very important. Eat nutritious home-cooked food.
Cosmic tip: Respond in a civilized manner even if irritated with someone who thinks they are very clever.

