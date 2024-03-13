Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Rein in the desire to reply impulsively (choose kind words that don’t reflect unresolved anger)..

Cosmic tip: Make peace, accepting what karma brings in its wake. There’s a great learning lesson in this.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s plenty of work to take care of, but there’s still enough time to meet friends for coffee..

Cosmic tip: Be in the moment when there are too many questions with no clear answers..

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Let go of worries as events work out to your advantage. Just be patient. Use free time in a different manner..

Cosmic tip: Be aware every moment when out, as you may lose something.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A pleasant (or unpleasant?) surprise comes in the form of an ‘ex’. Don’t overthink this, just flow with circumstances. Today favours meetings.

Cosmic tip: Make time for siblings and true friends..

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A tentative legal action is diffused admirably. Creative ideas five years ahead of their time are appreciated at a meeting.

Cosmic tip: Make a union of opposites work out peacefully and with complete trust.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Partnerships glide along on a smooth path of perfect unity. Some decide to open a joint account..

Cosmic tip: Be understanding, giving leeway to someone younger who is outspoken.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Close the business deal as quickly as possible. A difficult relationship requires some difficult decisions.

Cosmic tip: Reaffirm faith in God/the universe, but continue incurring positive karmas.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be patient around people. Get away for a few days to relax and also peacefully reconsider certain decisions you want to opt for.

Cosmic tip: Learn a destressing and healing method that suits you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Deep down you know there’s some news/ information you need to be aware of (the universal vibes take their own time)..

Cosmic tip: Continue being involved in having as healthy a lifestyle as possible.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A building society matter brought up by you is dropped since it’s been resolved. Do get enough sleep..

Cosmic tip: Write unspoken and secret thoughts in a journal (in a code only you understand).

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Allowing someone else to take the lead in an office meeting works out well..

Cosmic tip: Question and reconsider safe beliefs. Is anything in life different now? Do you need to hold onto them?.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A relationship that has three people is a bit crowded (in Princess Diana’s famous words). Business travel gives time for clearer thinking..

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge the presence of someone who loves you a lot.