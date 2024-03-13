Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today March 14 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
<< Back to Elections 2024

Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 14 March,2024 03:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 14.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Rein in the desire to reply impulsively (choose kind words that don’t reflect unresolved anger)..
Cosmic tip: Make peace, accepting what karma brings in its wake. There’s a great learning lesson in this.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
There’s plenty of work to take care of, but there’s still enough time to meet friends for coffee..
Cosmic tip: Be in the moment when there are too many questions with no clear answers..


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Let go of worries as events work out to your advantage. Just be patient. Use free time in a different manner..
Cosmic tip: Be aware every moment when out, as you may lose something.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A pleasant (or unpleasant?) surprise comes in the form of an ‘ex’. Don’t overthink this, just flow with circumstances. Today favours meetings.
Cosmic tip: Make time for siblings and true friends..

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A tentative legal action is diffused admirably. Creative ideas five years ahead of their time are appreciated at a meeting.
Cosmic tip: Make a union of opposites work out peacefully and with complete trust.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Partnerships glide along on a smooth path of perfect unity. Some decide to open a joint account..
Cosmic tip: Be understanding, giving leeway to someone younger who is outspoken.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Close the business deal as quickly as possible. A difficult relationship requires some difficult decisions.
Cosmic tip: Reaffirm faith in God/the universe, but continue incurring positive karmas.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Be patient around people. Get away for a few days to relax and also peacefully reconsider certain decisions you want to opt for.
Cosmic tip: Learn a destressing and healing method that suits you. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Deep down you know there’s some news/ information you need to be aware of (the universal vibes take their own time)..
Cosmic tip: Continue being involved in having as healthy a lifestyle as possible.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A building society matter brought up by you is dropped since it’s been resolved. Do get enough sleep..
Cosmic tip: Write unspoken and secret thoughts in a journal (in a code only you understand).

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Allowing someone else to take the lead in an office meeting works out well..
Cosmic tip: Question and reconsider safe beliefs. Is anything in life different now? Do you need to hold onto them?.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A relationship that has three people is a bit crowded (in Princess Diana’s famous words). Business travel gives time for clearer thinking..
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge the presence of someone who loves you a lot.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Daily horoscope Horoscope today mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK