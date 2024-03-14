Breaking News
Horoscope today, March 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 15 March,2024 12:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, March 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 15.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Check financial accounts if there are some doubts about them. Discovering a hidden agenda is a shock to the mind.
Cosmic tip: Leave office politics/ a never ending drama to others. Concentrate on work.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A set of rules have to be strictly adhered to when dealing with a bureaucratic process.
Cosmic tip: Notice how having to be away from each other due to circumstances actually brings you closer.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The academician in you is foremost yet again and refuses to be fobbed off. Do get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Be impartial when deciding on a course of action. This way no-one gets hurt.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Hidden emotions threaten to spill out when you least want them to, making this a karmic cycle of secrets seeing the light of day. Be careful.
Cosmic tip: Take a solo holiday if possible.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Taking a day off from work remains an unattainable dream for now, but wait it out patiently.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of thoughts and how they indirectly affect relationships and other areas of life.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Your shadow self longs to revel in the sunlit world, so give it an airing to see what changes emerge involuntarily.
Cosmic tip: Be sure of facts before confronting someone with half baked truth.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Look for concealed charges for bank accounts, perusing bank statements carefully. A job offer from an excellent company makes you feel so good. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Expand perceptions with acquiring further knowledge.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An on/off relationship is on again, due to it being karmic in origin. Immerse yourself in it.
Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of what’s there in life. Don’t compare your life to that of other people’s.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Relocation (for some) is highlighted. Maintain a separate ledger for income/ expenses to know exactly where the bank balance is headed.
Cosmic tip: Face competition squarely as you are aware of your strengths and weaknesses.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Don’t neglect family but make time for special friends too. Have a lawyer check property papers before giving the go-ahead to buy it.
Cosmic tip: Keep the faith and trust in that most important relationship.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Maturely resolve issues instead of ignoring them and then bringing all other issues up with them later. Don’t mention to anyone what you’ve heard about a third person.
Cosmic tip: Cherish this soul-mate connection.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Be more than well prepared for a meeting since this prospective client can be a bit whimsical. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Work out a filing system at home to store important papers.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope
