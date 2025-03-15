Horoscope today, March 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 15.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
This year favours business expansion and one more office being opened. Speak respectfully to a relative.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to your work as scattered thoughts could be the reason for a mistake.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A karmic cycle of relocation begins, apart from also being an auspicious time in your life. Be healthy and happy.
Cosmic tip: Try not being argumentative as everyone has their own point of view.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Individual relationship with family members thrives and going on holiday together is revealed. A job change helps learn more about office functioning.
Cosmic tip: Carry drinking water to avoid a waterborne disease.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Sometimes arguments are unavoidable which actually helps in understanding each other better (be aware of how much of the fault was yours). Calm emotions.
Cosmic tip: Work on breaking old habits.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Completing some work for tomorrow today, helps in having a stress-free time. A college friend gets in touch, sharing some important news.
Cosmic tip: Have your blood pressure monitored regularly.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
The universe helps by allowing to meet a financial backer, in case you want to do a joint venture. A tentative offer from a rival company is received.
Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect a cough/cold.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Career/business promise more profits being made, balancing out a lean period. Outcome of a business trip is a question mark.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of a slight karmic shift in a forward movement.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A heart-to-heart talk helps understand the new relationship and person much better. Receiving good news calls for a celebratory party. A trip manifests unexpectedly.
Cosmic tip: Remember to make time to eat.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Hold onto a peaceful mindset even when life goes a little off-track. Share thoughts diplomatically.
Cosmic tip: Make small changes in lifestyle for better health and sleep.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Make sure business interests are in your favour when making some changes. Success is assured with good planning and equally hard work.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from an arrogant, boastful person.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Keeping emotions tightly controlled doesn’t mean you feel nothing. Health improves when you are emotionally available to loved ones.
Cosmic tip: Have a mini siesta if working from home.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Be careful about what you say and tone used. Keeping the mind free of tensions goes a long way in achieving goals.
Cosmic tip: Live in the moment with awareness to respond with positivity.