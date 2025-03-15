Horoscope today, March 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This year favours business expansion and one more office being opened. Speak respectfully to a relative.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to your work as scattered thoughts could be the reason for a mistake.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A karmic cycle of relocation begins, apart from also being an auspicious time in your life. Be healthy and happy.

Cosmic tip: Try not being argumentative as everyone has their own point of view.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Individual relationship with family members thrives and going on holiday together is revealed. A job change helps learn more about office functioning.

Cosmic tip: Carry drinking water to avoid a waterborne disease.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Sometimes arguments are unavoidable which actually helps in understanding each other better (be aware of how much of the fault was yours). Calm emotions.

Cosmic tip: Work on breaking old habits.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Completing some work for tomorrow today, helps in having a stress-free time. A college friend gets in touch, sharing some important news.

Cosmic tip: Have your blood pressure monitored regularly.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The universe helps by allowing to meet a financial backer, in case you want to do a joint venture. A tentative offer from a rival company is received.

Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect a cough/cold.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Career/business promise more profits being made, balancing out a lean period. Outcome of a business trip is a question mark.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of a slight karmic shift in a forward movement.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A heart-to-heart talk helps understand the new relationship and person much better. Receiving good news calls for a celebratory party. A trip manifests unexpectedly.

Cosmic tip: Remember to make time to eat.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Hold onto a peaceful mindset even when life goes a little off-track. Share thoughts diplomatically.

Cosmic tip: Make small changes in lifestyle for better health and sleep.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Make sure business interests are in your favour when making some changes. Success is assured with good planning and equally hard work.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from an arrogant, boastful person.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Keeping emotions tightly controlled doesn’t mean you feel nothing. Health improves when you are emotionally available to loved ones.

Cosmic tip: Have a mini siesta if working from home.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be careful about what you say and tone used. Keeping the mind free of tensions goes a long way in achieving goals.

Cosmic tip: Live in the moment with awareness to respond with positivity.