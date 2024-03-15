Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 16.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Those looking for a financer find one soon. What’s in store for you from the universe gradually comes into focus.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the love and bonding without being critical over small issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An on-going argument is shot down by you in a single sentence. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Retain an air of politeness with colleagues and other bosses. You truly have no agenda with anyone.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be careful when dealing with invoices, sending them to the right people. Your father/ father figure needs to take better care of his health.

Cosmic tip: Relax and enjoy this day off from work.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be on your guard if entering into a relationship with someone over the internet. It’s best avoidable.

Cosmic tip: Trust instincts if there’s an odd feeling of something not being quite right/ above board.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Genuine feelings of love are apparent and so are superficial ones. This karmic cycle is one of a smooth turnover of work.

Cosmic tip: Find out why a friend is behaving slightly distant and cagey.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be careful when handling small electrical objects at home (a tin opener, mixer grinder, etc.). Check a bank statement carefully for discrepancies.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to spirit guides sending messages through dreams.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being responsible is something one can never shrug off, so put your head down and take care of them. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Continue with prayers and affirmations as they gradually manifest.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A busy day unfolds (as usual). You are totally in control of what needs to be handled first.

Cosmic tip: Withhold an impulsive reaction to some information received. Think and reason it out carefully first.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A more modern approach to a project works better. Some medical tests may need to be repeated.

Cosmic tip: Try to recapture the spirit of romance and what initially attracted you both to each other.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Willingly work through karmic debts, even if you feel they’re past their due date. The mood is dreamy and romantic.

Cosmic tip: Don’t’ get involved in arguments only to prove yourself as being right.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This is a positive karmic cycle for managers, supervisors or executives. Work or changes made are accepted and used over time.

Cosmic tip: Analyze the situation using the left side of your brain.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being a workaholic is not good for mental and physical health now or over time, advises the Tarot. Make some sustainable lifestyle changes if possible.

Cosmic tip: Use your right brain which taps intuition.