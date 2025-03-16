Horoscope today, March 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s advisable to make lifestyle changes after checking with the doctor. Advice that held good fifty years ago still makes sense.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore digestion issues.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An important decision like a career change requires thoughtful consideration before going ahead. There’s no ulterior motive: just friendship.

Cosmic tip: Be in your usual good mood at a get-together hosted by a friend.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those in a secret relationship know it’s time to introduce the person to family. Talk to them first.

Cosmic tip: Plan celebrations with family as though making them for someone else (leave nothing to chance).

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be clear about goals and how long they will take to reach. Being overly ambitious may be frustrating right now.

Cosmic tip: Be supportive towards your spouse/partner in this time of extra office work.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Completing important bank work is something off the ‘to do’ list. Appreciating what karma has sent is the universe rewarding you.

Cosmic tip: Remember to keep the appointment with the dentist.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Quick thinking and making instant decisions are sometimes necessary in business negotiations.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on work, though there’s something interesting lined up for evening.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Making a good impression on someone you meet at a party is not something planned in advance. Keep in step with evolving technology trends.

Cosmic tip: Forgive a friend who spoke without thinking.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A relationship may reach a deadend, which isn’t surprising. A family business that has been frustratingly slow, gradually moves ahead.

Cosmic tip: Remain motivated if pursuing further studies.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Choosing a safe and simple investment scheme is best suited for your personality. Stay away from dubious schemes.

Cosmic tip: Consciously be practical.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Now that a difficult period is over, you are surprised when there’s still a nagging feeling of life not going as planned. Remind yourself of all that’s going right for now..

Cosmic tip: Be peaceful.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Focusing on two projects is easy enough for you. Be diplomatic to side-step a tricky situation.

Cosmic tip: Believe in the strength of love and have faith in your spouse/partner.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A promotion is discussed with the boss (don’t begin celebrating it yet). You should clock in on time for an important business dinner.

Cosmic tip: Be aware not everyone understands your sense of humour.