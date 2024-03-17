Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 18.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A telephone conversation keeps you smiling the whole day long (and sometimes at night too when awake).

Cosmic tip: Be willing to give a little leeway when having a conversation about a recent incident.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Having good analytical skills and a methodical mind come in handy when unravelling mixed up ideas and conversations. Indulging in a hobby helps relax.

Cosmic tip: Listen to advice from a wise older person.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

PR skills have been honed after interacting with so many people at an international event. This was an excellent learning lesson.

Cosmic tip: Distance yourself from a relationship which somehow feels all wrong.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Your sharp tongue comes as a shock to people who haven’t experienced that side of your personality. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t encourage someone who is already attached or in a relationship.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Commitment to work is beyond anyone questioning your ethics or conscientiousness. Appreciation feels good. Cooking for the family is a way of bonding and showing love.

Cosmic tip: Consciously live in the present moment.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be the wise aunt/ uncle for younger family members, who is also in-step with today’s world.

Cosmic tip: Reflect about the past to accept it and face today with an inward-looking and thoughtful mindset.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A new business idea needs a gestation time to mature before it is followed through. Some worries just evaporate.

Cosmic tip: Go back to enjoying a hobby which was also a way of de-stressing.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new client signed makes you feel good. Dinner at your favourite restaurant is a great end to a busy day.

Cosmic tip: Persuade your spouse/ partner to accompany you to a play/ musical evening.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A better financial cycle begins, provided you make wise decisions which don’t deplete the bank balance. Consume health enhancing foods.

Cosmic tip: Wholeheartedly accept life and circumstances to live a more peaceful daily life.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Diffusing a potentially explosive situation before it even has a chance of igniting is admirable.

Cosmic tip: Continue being a peace loving citizen who willingly adheres to rules as a citizen of the world.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those seeking employment find the right job to suit their style of working. Treat yourself to a gift for remaining committed to exercising regularly.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy watching a guilt-free movie in the evening.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Studying for a certification or diploma course helps move to a higher level at work. Continue consuming a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Take a strong motivational path towards realizing destiny (don’t just amble along).