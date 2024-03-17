Horoscope today, March 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 18.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A telephone conversation keeps you smiling the whole day long (and sometimes at night too when awake).
Cosmic tip: Be willing to give a little leeway when having a conversation about a recent incident.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Having good analytical skills and a methodical mind come in handy when unravelling mixed up ideas and conversations. Indulging in a hobby helps relax.
Cosmic tip: Listen to advice from a wise older person.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
PR skills have been honed after interacting with so many people at an international event. This was an excellent learning lesson.
Cosmic tip: Distance yourself from a relationship which somehow feels all wrong.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Your sharp tongue comes as a shock to people who haven’t experienced that side of your personality. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t encourage someone who is already attached or in a relationship.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Commitment to work is beyond anyone questioning your ethics or conscientiousness. Appreciation feels good. Cooking for the family is a way of bonding and showing love.
Cosmic tip: Consciously live in the present moment.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be the wise aunt/ uncle for younger family members, who is also in-step with today’s world.
Cosmic tip: Reflect about the past to accept it and face today with an inward-looking and thoughtful mindset.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A new business idea needs a gestation time to mature before it is followed through. Some worries just evaporate.
Cosmic tip: Go back to enjoying a hobby which was also a way of de-stressing.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new client signed makes you feel good. Dinner at your favourite restaurant is a great end to a busy day.
Cosmic tip: Persuade your spouse/ partner to accompany you to a play/ musical evening.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A better financial cycle begins, provided you make wise decisions which don’t deplete the bank balance. Consume health enhancing foods.
Cosmic tip: Wholeheartedly accept life and circumstances to live a more peaceful daily life.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Diffusing a potentially explosive situation before it even has a chance of igniting is admirable.
Cosmic tip: Continue being a peace loving citizen who willingly adheres to rules as a citizen of the world.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Those seeking employment find the right job to suit their style of working. Treat yourself to a gift for remaining committed to exercising regularly.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy watching a guilt-free movie in the evening.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Studying for a certification or diploma course helps move to a higher level at work. Continue consuming a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Take a strong motivational path towards realizing destiny (don’t just amble along).