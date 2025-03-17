Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Remaining enthused and determined about work is excellent, but attending a one-day seminar will surely help.

Cosmic tip: Cherish childhood memories, at least as they appear to an adult’s remembrances.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A change of residence is revealed by the Tarot as a major circumstantial evolvement. A negative situation (as it seems) turns into a positive one.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of little things that bring joy.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Waiting patiently to receive a relationship commitment allows it to mature naturally. A family holiday is planned in advance.

Cosmic tip: Centre on inner peace in this karmic cycle.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A target is reached on time, making you so happy. Ask yourself if you’d really like to be friends with someone again who is self-centred.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this lighthearted and carefree time.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Sometimes it’s just belief in a person, because of whom a situation changes course, drawing in many different opportunities.

Cosmic tip: Be calm and less reactive as buried issues are resolved.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A job offer, though good, is not something you are willing to invest so much time in.

Cosmic tip: Keep future plans and ideas to yourself for now (don’t feel bad about it either).

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s time to act or face consequences for allowing an opportunity to slide away. Be honest but in a diplomatic manner to get a message across.

Cosmic tip: Extend a positive karmic cycle by being grateful.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

You have to work late today, even though you’d rather attend a party. Reconsidering a commitment sounds good but you aren’t ready for it.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for someone significant leaving your life.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some news brings a glow of happiness, a sense of relief and renewed faith in God and his miracles.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this comfortable and pleasing lifestyle.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Singles enter a karmic cycle of meeting new people. Keep family bonds strong with regular interaction.

Cosmic tip: Do something for fun, just because it makes you happy.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Property matters are high on the ‘to do’ list. Hard work brings just rewards quickly.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in the Cosmic Power and yourself. Believe you will be guided with loving wisdom.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Singles make several new friends, one of whom becomes extra important.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with loving and uncomplicated people who have no other agenda except to enjoy your company.