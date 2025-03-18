Horoscope today, March 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Important business or career decisions helps chart a new path for yourself, leaving competition behind. Be happy.

Cosmic tip: Mentally draw out an image of how the meeting should proceed, mimicking what you’ve visualized.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Take this new job as good experience (if beginning a career). Just go ahead if thought of a way to increase savings.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to talk down to you. Maintain self-esteem.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

It’s easy to get the ego involved when in discussions and both have strong views. Divert the mind to the goal instead.

Cosmic tip: Give your best even if feeling bored and uninterested.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A secret wish is to take a couple of days off, but this positive karmic cycle is one of evaluation and working harder.

Cosmic tip: Make positive karmas. Life is settling down once more.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Focus on travel for work/ business and on the next lot of goals. What helps is signing new clients or projects on a regular basis.

Cosmic tip: Wish that a hope manifests soon.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A trip was successful, but also a learning lesson in patience and acceptance. There’s good news about a project being negotiated.

Cosmic tip: Be firm yet loving; emotional, but practical at the same time.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those already in a relationship must not make the mistake of entering into another relationship simultaneously. Keep keys carefully.

Cosmic tip: Wait patiently for the right karmic cycle to evolve that manifests a wish.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Those with business overseas need to plan a trip in great detail, keeping expenses in mind.

Cosmic tip: Be extra careful with pass words and pin numbers. Don’t click on any unknown links.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Delayed payments are received, which is a relief. Keep focus sharp as this is an extra busy day. Some acquire property. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Focus on strengthening this new relationship (if single).

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Friends want to know when the next invitation to your home can be expected.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be impractical if the past comes back yet again to nudge you into feeling wistfully sentimental.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A loving message received talking about the past leaves you cold. Consider pursuing further studies if they are necessary to pack an extra punch at work.

Cosmic tip: Do follow traffic rules, driving carefully.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Expenses because of repairs are revealed by the Tarot. This karmic cycle encourages planning for next two years in detail.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for changes to manifest in this reflective karmic cycle.