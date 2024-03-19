Horoscope today, March 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You feeling satisfied with accomplishments is more important than what others think about you. There are financial benefits after a family discussion..

Cosmic tip: Look ahead to what life has to offer. Remain positive.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A traditionalist mind-set is way better than being willing to take risks with investments. Seniority at the workplace comes with many benefits.

Cosmic tip: Hold yourself from saying more than what is necessary.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s a feeling of frustration since ideas of modernising the family business is waved aside. Leave well in time to board the plane/train if traveling out of town..

Cosmic tip: Just be patient.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A long drawn out waiting period to hear from companies you’ve applied to for a job has to be endured..

Cosmic tip: Conceal your surprise when someone begins showing unexpected interest in you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Making enough time for family is as important as making time for yourself. A trip to meet family living overseas is revealed. Don’t ignore joint pain.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with money and valuables.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Making hasty decisions is to be avoided; consider all angles and final outcomes of the issue first. Singles enter a marriage dasha soon..

Cosmic tip: Meet a friend even if you prefer being alone.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Learn to conceal impatience and irritation, especially when the other person doesn’t understand different parameters..

Cosmic tip: Consult a specialist if there’s a difference in hearing or vision lately.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A distraction caused by a commotion is done purposely to neatly take your watch or steal something..

Cosmic tip: Peacefully accept life changes in karmic cycles which either thrill you or cause indifference.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Behind the scenes karmic activity sets right several problems that have been bothering for a while.

Cosmic tip: Be aware when there’s a very believable sob story being narrated to you for financial gain.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

For some, a change of address is revealed. Career/business moves ahead quickly, though work increases in equal amounts. Do get enough sleep..

Cosmic tip: Invite a friend over for coffee or a meal.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A business meeting plods on with the same points discussed in different avatars (it’s quite annoying)..

Cosmic tip: Don’t regret the past as you made decisions according to facts relevant at that point.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Facing your true self and set beliefs can be a bit disconcerting, but you need to be answerable to yourself first. Today is a long working day..

Cosmic tip: Handle a difficult relationship tactfully.