Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, March 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A slow moving karmic cycle ends soon. There is uninterested conversation with someone because you can’t just ignore the person.

Cosmic tip: Do some soul searching to realize where you went wrong in the decision.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Career or business is good, with you reaching two goals sooner than expected. Hold onto good news, not sharing it with ‘friends’ who are envious at the foundation level.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this unexpected friendship.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s a change for the better regarding property issues you thought would never get resolved. Getting government permissions is easier. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Just flow naturally in this karmic cycle with faith.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Brush aside some comment made by an uncouth person, not even deigning to acknowledge what’s said. An improvement in finance is because of e-sops/ raise in salary.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy celebration time with family.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Consciously networking is advisable to make use of this positive karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the moment which is so peaceful. Let a complainer know you aren’t interested in their never ending complaints.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You are feeling pleased with life in general as there’s an almost perfect balance in life.

Cosmic tip: Make it a point to mentally appreciate all the people who have helped you in the past.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Plans work out, as planetary positions are auspicious. Being non-judgmental helps being emotionally bonded with a family member.

Cosmic tip: Accept responsibility gracefully. This is the first step towards drawing in a positive karmic cycle.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A party doubles up as a networking opportunity. Work pressure is gradually building up due to taking on more responsibility.

Cosmic tip: Count your blessings one by one, being grateful to God for so much.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Wanting to spend time by yourself is understandable as you’ve worked through a stressful situation lately.

Cosmic tip: Be polite but firm when asked to do some work which is not your responsibility or department.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Having to make the first move for a reunion/ settlement doesn’t send good vibes to you. Think before deciding.

Cosmic tip: Avoid trouble makers, not getting involved in unnecessary arguments or even conversation.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A wish manifests. A friendship is good, so maintain it. A relationship continues to bring happiness.

Cosmic tip: Continue having unshakeable belief in yourself and what can be achieved with concentration and focus.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Present situations you don’t like have to fade out with this karmic cycle as it ends, so just wait patiently. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Believe in miracles as one has just manifested.