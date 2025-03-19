Breaking News
Horoscope today, March 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

March 20, 2025
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 20.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A slow moving karmic cycle ends soon. There is uninterested conversation with someone because you can’t just ignore the person. 
Cosmic tip: Do some soul searching to realize where you went wrong in the decision.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Career or business is good, with you reaching two goals sooner than expected. Hold onto good news, not sharing it with ‘friends’ who are envious at the foundation level.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this unexpected friendship.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s a change for the better regarding property issues you thought would never get resolved. Getting government permissions is easier. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Just flow naturally in this karmic cycle with faith.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Brush aside some comment made by an uncouth person, not even deigning to acknowledge what’s said. An improvement in finance is because of e-sops/ raise in salary.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy celebration time with family.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Consciously networking is advisable to make use of this positive karmic cycle. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the moment which is so peaceful. Let a complainer know you aren’t interested in their never ending complaints.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
You are feeling pleased with life in general as there’s an almost perfect balance in life. 
Cosmic tip: Make it a point to mentally appreciate all the people who have helped you in the past.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Plans work out, as planetary positions are auspicious. Being non-judgmental helps being emotionally bonded with a family member.
Cosmic tip: Accept responsibility gracefully. This is the first step towards drawing in a positive karmic cycle. 

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A party doubles up as a networking opportunity. Work pressure is gradually building up due to taking on more responsibility.
Cosmic tip: Count your blessings one by one, being grateful to God for so much.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Wanting to spend time by yourself is understandable as you’ve worked through a stressful situation lately. 
Cosmic tip: Be polite but firm when asked to do some work which is not your responsibility or department.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Having to make the first move for a reunion/ settlement doesn’t send good vibes to you. Think before deciding. 
Cosmic tip: Avoid trouble makers, not getting involved in unnecessary arguments or even conversation.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A wish manifests. A friendship is good, so maintain it. A relationship continues to bring happiness.
Cosmic tip: Continue having unshakeable belief in yourself and what can be achieved with concentration and focus.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Present situations you don’t like have to fade out with this karmic cycle as it ends, so just wait patiently. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Believe in miracles as one has just manifested.

