Horoscope today, March 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It takes time to prove yourself at a new job; be patient. Some singles in a relationship may continue putting off the wedding date.

Cosmic tip: Be smart. Consciously fulfill responsibilities cloaked as karma.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Self-employed Taureans are glad to have so much work coming in; in fact, they welcome being so extra busy. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Depend on innate wisdom when planning a course of action.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Emotional or financial insecurity ends as the right kind of assistance makes its presence felt. This karmic cycle is favourable for selling property. Eat healthy food.

Cosmic tip: Have faith. All will be well.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A trip requires being aware of tiny and meticulous points before deciding and actually planning it. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive karmas to be on the right spiritual path.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A personal matter requires calm introspection, which helps make a practical and logical decision. Be careful with money/ valuables.

Cosmic tip: Don’t fight this slow moving karmic cycle as it only creates further delays.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Career requires making a well-thought-out decision that requires keeping so many angles in perspective. Concentrate on work, ignoring all distractions and annoyances.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgmental towards someone you love. No one is perfect.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Sometimes options given by the universe can be ignored because the mind is so focused on what you want.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a diplomatic stance even if you do want to join in the argument.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Moderation in every way works to your advantage as the best of relationships require compromising at some point or the other. Stay away from obsessing about one subject.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry unnecessarily.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A legal dispute ends favourably. Those in a long term relationship take it to the next level.

Cosmic tip: Keep the mind calm as you stand at a karmic crossroads, deciding what to do next.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

By w aking up earlier than usual, you manage to side-step the rush of chores to be completed before heading to work.

Cosmic tip: Be patient with someone younger who is misinformed about a fact.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Spending solitary time out is either through choice of wanting to be alone or to complete urgent work.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic about a tricky situation at work, keeping true opinion to yourself.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Life balances out just so, as great ideas, the ability to organize the team to be productive and being 100% focused on the project fall into place.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be an armchair philosopher.