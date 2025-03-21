Horoscope today, March 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new job/career take up a considerable amount of time as both require a deeper connection with the self.

Cosmic tip: Accept this love; some may consider it a spiritual love/a karmic connection.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Superficial understanding and unrealistic perceptions can be balanced by creating distance from familiar surroundings for a while.

Cosmic tip: Release ties to the past; letting go makes room for newer energy.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An issue about family property is discussed openly even if conflicts arise out of it. Be careful if driving your own vehicle today.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared to reap what you have sown.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s advisable to let go of people who send very real negative vibes that should not be ignored. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be aware as someone you trust may be working against you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A new enterprise has been discussed in great detail before going ahead with it. Positive thoughts help manifest goals quicker..

Cosmic tip: Restructure finances to make them simpler.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Opportunities await behind closed doors (there are so many of them; which one do you open first?)..

Cosmic tip: Listen to the urgings of your inner elevated self to remain on the right course.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A karmic cycle for relocating begins. Getting enough sleep every night rejuvenates the mind, body and soul (make this a habit).

Cosmic tip: Cope with life with strength and a belief it will get better.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A time of good luck coincides with you realising what could have been handled differently. Do think before talking..

Cosmic tip: Remember, if you plant tomato seeds it won’t give a yield of mangoes.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Improving relationships by allowing the past to become dimmer makes them happy once again.

Cosmic tip: Set boundaries to protect time and energy, both of which are limited.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Good news from someone unexpected turns the tables on a person who has a hidden agenda. Falling in love is life’s new song.

Cosmic tip: Do something just because you enjoyed it as a child.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Don’t argue just because you are in not the most perfect mood. Back off from confrontative situations.

Cosmic tip: Draw calmness into your soul by being peaceful about a slight confusion.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

New ideas and thoughts should be jotted down in a journal for further clarity and understanding.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to focus on another angle in life as this karmic cycle slows down situations.