Horoscope today March 23 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Horoscope today, March 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 23 March,2024 12:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 23.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Being tactful and diplomatic makes it easier to get along with everyone at the office. Work comes in steadily and you are happy at being so busy.
Cosmic tip: Be honest, but without being disrespectful.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A karmic cycle of recognition and praise is music to the years since you are consistently conscientious and hardworking.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get emotionally entangled in a relationship that makes you feel vulnerable or abandoned.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Carefully following office protocol makes you an excellent person to work with. Listen to advice, but do what you feel is best.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of signals body language sends, especially when angry/ upset.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Be realistic when considering where you are today professionally, making some more goals that are reachable after consistent hard work. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Don’t disturb this hard-won peace and rapport.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Maintaining a professional attitude towards client   is the ideal mind-set to cultivate. The relationship with in-laws improves to a level and stays there permanently.
Cosmic tip: Revive a broken friendship with compassionate forgiveness.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A relationship evolves to a level where it’s easier to discuss compromises without ignoring ethics.
Cosmic tip: Don’t succumb to a weakness, which can be easy to do. Remain strong and motivated as always.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Clashing travel dates create slight pressure (finally there’s one day when both are in town).
Cosmic tip: Embrace memories that try to trouble you by thinking of them as good memories of a loving time.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Finances improve gradually, but be wary of a contract about to be signed (it must be a win-win situation for you).
Cosmic tip: Continue to appreciate those who stood by you in difficult times.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Trust gut feelings and instincts when someone is amused with your safe and set values instead of gambling on a challenge.
Cosmic tip: Think with clarity when having to make an important decision.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Nurturing productive routines saves time, enabling you to complete so much more work in a shorter time-span. Remain focused.
Cosmic tip: Remember nothing lasts forever, whether good or bad. Maintain a sense of humour.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
An unexpected gift makes you a bit emotional and lost in the past when life was quite different.
Cosmic tip: Indulge in positive visualization when you have a rare moment free to daydream.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Keeping yourself updated with technology, attending seminars and workshops helps remain one step ahead in a constantly evolving world and circumstances. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Work with changing situations instead of against them.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news
