Horoscope today, March 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Appreciating the new ‘today’, resolving to continue thinking in this positive manner has an effect on all aspects of life.

Cosmic tip: Allow the past to rest in peace, not disturbing it again and again.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Travel out of town is less till April. The universe gives you what is rightfully yours; this includes more monthly income and work coming in.

Cosmic tip: Don’t stress over what you have no control.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Acknowledging an unwise financial decision means you will make a different kind of choice now. Be peaceful; everyone makes mistakes now and then.

Cosmic tip: Be quick in forgiving a friend.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Having invested your best in the job, it’s disheartening when evaluation is below par.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to a holiday; try to involve everyone in making joint decisions about sightseeing.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those seeking a financier find one soon. This is a time of receiving gifts of money, time or effort.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of how thought patterns and ideas evolve while you exercise.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Maintain an understanding attitude to tilt the karmic cycle in your favour. Think carefully about what you want.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition, believing in it 100% this way you won’t make wrong decisions.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Receiving news of a promotion or a raise in salary is a vindication of hard work done regularly. .

Cosmic tip: Don’t react angrily. It is much easier to destroy than to build and keep secure.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A contented and rewarding family life is the next karmic cycle of peace and fulfilment.

Cosmic tip: Keep future plans to yourself for now. Keep karma in mind when putting them into practice.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Slight stress about business gradually ends early evening as two clients are fixed, only verbally. Long working hours are revealed.

Cosmic tip: Have a softer attitude towards family.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Try to be more malleable in attitude towards people in general; learning to give a little leeway makes you easier to get along with.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy dinner with family and visiting relatives.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A legal or a bureaucratic enquiry ends favourably. It is mental strength that is required to deal with a relationship issue.

Cosmic tip: Control the mind, or these will be self-fulfilling prophecies.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Work on the presentation which is due soon. Check and re-check facts and data before putting them down.

Cosmic tip: Spend time in quiet meditation and self- discovery.