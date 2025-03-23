Horoscope today, March 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 24.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Appreciating the new ‘today’, resolving to continue thinking in this positive manner has an effect on all aspects of life.
Cosmic tip: Allow the past to rest in peace, not disturbing it again and again.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Travel out of town is less till April. The universe gives you what is rightfully yours; this includes more monthly income and work coming in.
Cosmic tip: Don’t stress over what you have no control.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Acknowledging an unwise financial decision means you will make a different kind of choice now. Be peaceful; everyone makes mistakes now and then.
Cosmic tip: Be quick in forgiving a friend.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Having invested your best in the job, it’s disheartening when evaluation is below par.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to a holiday; try to involve everyone in making joint decisions about sightseeing.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Those seeking a financier find one soon. This is a time of receiving gifts of money, time or effort.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of how thought patterns and ideas evolve while you exercise.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Maintain an understanding attitude to tilt the karmic cycle in your favour. Think carefully about what you want.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition, believing in it 100% this way you won’t make wrong decisions.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Receiving news of a promotion or a raise in salary is a vindication of hard work done regularly. .
Cosmic tip: Don’t react angrily. It is much easier to destroy than to build and keep secure.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A contented and rewarding family life is the next karmic cycle of peace and fulfilment.
Cosmic tip: Keep future plans to yourself for now. Keep karma in mind when putting them into practice.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Slight stress about business gradually ends early evening as two clients are fixed, only verbally. Long working hours are revealed.
Cosmic tip: Have a softer attitude towards family.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Try to be more malleable in attitude towards people in general; learning to give a little leeway makes you easier to get along with.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy dinner with family and visiting relatives.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A legal or a bureaucratic enquiry ends favourably. It is mental strength that is required to deal with a relationship issue.
Cosmic tip: Control the mind, or these will be self-fulfilling prophecies.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Work on the presentation which is due soon. Check and re-check facts and data before putting them down.
Cosmic tip: Spend time in quiet meditation and self- discovery.