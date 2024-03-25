Horoscope today, March 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 25.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A business partnership developing miniscule cracks in it should be addressed immediately. Get some more work experience before changing jobs. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Remain focused as this helps dealing adequately with delays.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Strengthening the bond with elders brings in a feeling of wellbeing and peace. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Constantly live with a mind-set of gratefulness for all blessings received from God/ the universe.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Geminis getting back to the work-force after some time off find work scenario and manner of working is quite different now.
Cosmic tip: Aim for greater depth and understanding in an important relationship.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Keep the diet simple yet healthy to strengthen immune system that allows fighting off seasonal infections.
Cosmic tip: Be aware and careful if withdrawing money at the ATM or carrying jewellery to the locker.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
The only course open is to send positive vibes to a relative who holds many resentments against you. Complete work quickly.
Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore a cough or a cold or a general lethargy.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Exuding positive energy acts as a role model for others. Drive carefully. Avoid blowing the vehicle horn.
Cosmic tip: Be good to the spouse/ partner without allowing them to think you are a pushover.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Be well prepared for an interview. Your spouse/ partner is overly emotional and you overly practical. Balance these temperaments.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to pull the wool over your eyes with clever talk.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
New work received helps making use of imagination and sheer hard work to bring results that draw in even more work gradually.
Cosmic tip: Improve troubled relationships by understanding the psychology of the person.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Pay no attention to gossip, which is only loose talk. A dinner invitation turns out to be enjoyable. Be aware of calories consumed.
Cosmic tip: Discuss achievements only with those genuinely happy for you.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A family celebration is strictly alright, but quite tiring. Older Capricorns still enjoy flirting with their spouse/ partner.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be naïve or gullible. What the person shares may not be the truth.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Getting paperwork prepared is half the battle won. Retain this focus.
Cosmic tip: Make decisions in this karmic cycle which may not be acceptable to others, but are sound and ethical according to you.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Keep team in the loop when making changes after a discussion with the boss. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Reach for realizing your dreams and ambitions in this karmic cycle of gains.