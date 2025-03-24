Breaking News
IPL 2025
Horoscope today, March 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 25 March,2025 01:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, March 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 25.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Be extra careful with money and possessions when out. Singles enter the marriage dasha. Making time for light exercises every day is so energizing.
Cosmic tip: Remember, organization and logic go hand in hand.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Hectic activity is revealed for which there is a need for adequate time management techniques that help deal with all happening at different levels.
Cosmic tip: Feel the joy and contentment with gratitude.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Feeling trapped or afraid to take action is due to a slow moving karmic cycle that ends by early afternoon. 
Cosmic tip: Avoid mindless shopping, buying things you may never use or even need.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Today is favourable for domestic travel. Maintaining a “let’s see” attitude makes it easier to turn someone down if really not interested. 
Cosmic tip: Keep mind-set of the kind that encourages an inflow of abundance.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Mentally re-writing your life-script, making certain long term decisions are revealed for some. Be tactful when someone older gives unasked for advice (they mean well).
Cosmic tip: Lighten up, appreciating enjoyment in life.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Being a little happy-go-lucky makes a good change for serious-minded Virgos. Remember soul understanding and compromises go hand in hand. Some may be considering re-location to another city. 
Cosmic tip: Continue being dependable and patient.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Those in a relationship may have to deal with subtle pressure to give an answer.
Cosmic tip: Forgive with compassion, letting go of judgments that give you sleepless nights after a few days.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Those who are self-employed feel happy about success achieved so far. There is a breakthrough in a long standing property matter. Be patient. Complete everyday morning chores quickly.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy life’s little luxuries.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
This karmic cycle balances life. Organizing abilities are called on today to deal with changed plans. 
Cosmic tip: Continue to move forward now that you’ve come into your own, finding a pace that works.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Diplomacy and curbing what you really think about a tricky situation at the office works better in the long haul. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Work towards a positive resolution of a conflict.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Continue being employed if uncertain about self-employment. Have the wisdom to accept help from others. Look after your mother if she is unwell.  
Cosmic tip: Keep spending under control, staying with the monthly budget.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Working out practicalities about a travel agenda has to be considered with a cool and practical manner. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t procrastinate over a complex decision, which only makes it more convoluted.

