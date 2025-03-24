Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be extra careful with money and possessions when out. Singles enter the marriage dasha. Making time for light exercises every day is so energizing.

Cosmic tip: Remember, organization and logic go hand in hand.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Hectic activity is revealed for which there is a need for adequate time management techniques that help deal with all happening at different levels.

Cosmic tip: Feel the joy and contentment with gratitude.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Feeling trapped or afraid to take action is due to a slow moving karmic cycle that ends by early afternoon.

Cosmic tip: Avoid mindless shopping, buying things you may never use or even need.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Today is favourable for domestic travel. Maintaining a “let’s see” attitude makes it easier to turn someone down if really not interested.

Cosmic tip: Keep mind-set of the kind that encourages an inflow of abundance.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Mentally re-writing your life-script, making certain long term decisions are revealed for some. Be tactful when someone older gives unasked for advice (they mean well).

Cosmic tip: Lighten up, appreciating enjoyment in life.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Being a little happy-go-lucky makes a good change for serious-minded Virgos. Remember soul understanding and compromises go hand in hand. Some may be considering re-location to another city.

Cosmic tip: Continue being dependable and patient.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those in a relationship may have to deal with subtle pressure to give an answer.

Cosmic tip: Forgive with compassion, letting go of judgments that give you sleepless nights after a few days.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Those who are self-employed feel happy about success achieved so far. There is a breakthrough in a long standing property matter. Be patient. Complete everyday morning chores quickly.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy life’s little luxuries.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle balances life. Organizing abilities are called on today to deal with changed plans.

Cosmic tip: Continue to move forward now that you’ve come into your own, finding a pace that works.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Diplomacy and curbing what you really think about a tricky situation at the office works better in the long haul. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Work towards a positive resolution of a conflict.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Continue being employed if uncertain about self-employment. Have the wisdom to accept help from others. Look after your mother if she is unwell.

Cosmic tip: Keep spending under control, staying with the monthly budget.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Working out practicalities about a travel agenda has to be considered with a cool and practical manner. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t procrastinate over a complex decision, which only makes it more convoluted.