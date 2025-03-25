Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Image

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Accept help offered instead of dealing with so much stress by yourself. Follow through promptly when a client asks for some information. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Socialize, but keep it within limits.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Keep a mind-set that allows changing your mind instead of thinking it’s carved in stone.

Cosmic tip: Maintain your cool when issues at the workplace reach boiling point (this doesn’t involve you at all).

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Focusing on the goal in mind is not just satisfying as you see it take concrete shape, but also energizing.

Cosmic tip: Accept advice from someone trustworthy, even though you don’t like what’s conveyed.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Think through options carefully before making a choice if self-employed. Be involved in a brain storming session.

Cosmic tip: Go out of your way to set right whatever you feel was handled wrongly.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Read through offer documents or any other relevant document carefully. A family dinner is re-scheduled for much later.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of a gradual withdrawing of interest if in a new relationship.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Staying away from complicated equations with family/ friends is better. Live a simple and stress-free life. Make time at least once a week for a hobby.

Cosmic tip: Persevere with patience and good humour.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Make time to answer every call today. Expenses are high according to your own financial situation and abundance.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of karmic acceptance and a shift which seems a natural transformation.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Work pressures have increased so gradually that for a while you didn’t even realize it was happening. Plans may be re-planned and re-structured once more.

Cosmic tip: Remain focused and in the moment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Re-think a legal option, consulting a lawyer to completely understanding the journey and the outcome.

Cosmic tip: Be tactfully cautious when asked for your opinion, only voicing half of what you actually want to share.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A karmic situation that began in a past lifetime gradually falls into a balanced state which is easier to handle. Take care of bone health.

Cosmic tip: Give a well-thought-out pep talk to someone younger.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some strategic planning and innocuous guiding helps take the meeting forward. Just listen to financial advice, but don’t act on it.

Cosmic tip: Be on your guard around a ‘friend’ who can’t keep a secret.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A new business idea is the start of a good phase. You achieve a lot more by acting independently. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for a surprising turn of events for the better.