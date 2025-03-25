Breaking News
Horoscope today, March 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 26 March,2025 02:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 26.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Accept help offered instead of dealing with so much stress by yourself. Follow through promptly when a client asks for some information. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Socialize, but keep it within limits.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Keep a mind-set that allows changing your mind instead of thinking it’s carved in stone.
Cosmic tip: Maintain your cool when issues at the workplace reach boiling point (this doesn’t involve you at all).


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Focusing on the goal in mind is not just satisfying as you see it take concrete shape, but also energizing. 
Cosmic tip: Accept advice from someone trustworthy, even though you don’t like what’s conveyed.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Think through options carefully before making a choice if self-employed. Be involved in a brain storming session.
Cosmic tip: Go out of your way to set right whatever you feel was handled wrongly.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Read through offer documents or any other relevant document carefully. A family dinner is re-scheduled for much later.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of a gradual withdrawing of interest if in a new relationship.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Staying away from complicated equations with family/ friends is better. Live a simple and stress-free life. Make time at least once a week for a hobby. 
Cosmic tip: Persevere with patience and good humour.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Make time to answer every call today. Expenses are high according to your own financial situation and abundance. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware of karmic acceptance and a shift which seems a natural transformation. 

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Work pressures have increased so gradually that for a while you didn’t even realize it was happening. Plans may be re-planned and re-structured once more.
Cosmic tip: Remain focused and in the moment.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Re-think a legal option, consulting a lawyer to completely understanding the journey and the outcome. 
Cosmic tip: Be tactfully cautious when asked for your opinion, only voicing half of what you actually want to share.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A karmic situation that began in a past lifetime gradually falls into a balanced state which is easier to handle. Take care of bone health.
Cosmic tip: Give a well-thought-out pep talk to someone younger.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Some strategic planning and innocuous guiding helps take the meeting forward. Just listen to financial advice, but don’t act on it.
Cosmic tip: Be on your guard around a ‘friend’ who can’t keep a secret.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A new business idea is the start of a good phase. You achieve a lot more by acting independently. Remain focused.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared for a surprising turn of events for the better.

