Horoscope today, March 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The sun illuminates the karmic path bringing recognition and praise. The day is very busy, but the evening is restful and relaxing.

Cosmic tip: Have nothing to do with trouble makers or argumentative people.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Wisely accept a situation you can’t change for now. Believe in yourself and a decision taken about a relationship.

Cosmic tip: Look ahead with happiness as a new kind of a life begins.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Expenses are heavy, but this was expected as early as two months ago. Party time is for relaxing and enjoying the fun.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get bowled over by someone’s charismatic and alluring personality.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There’s an optimistic vibration in the air as you prepare to leave for a short holiday. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto self-esteem, loving your personality first. Never mind what anyone else thinks.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Touching base with friends you’ve not met for a while is so enjoyable as it brings on a feeling of déjà vu.

Cosmic tip: Consider all implications if planning to revive a relationship.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keep good news under wraps, especially from those who are secretly jealous. A karmic cycle of troubles ending and a new and positive time beginning is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Avoid toxic people and situations.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Continue being professional by reaching appointments on time. Today evening promises excitement.

Cosmic tip: Distance yourself from an argument involving a distant relative. To begin with, facts about the situation are haphazardly hazy.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be willing to change and accommodate a different pattern of doing business.

Cosmic tip: Don’t play mind games with anyone. You know how much it annoys when someone does the same to you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be cordial, yet professional in demeanour towards colleagues, not encouraging any personal conversation. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Accept responsibility, dealing with it maturely, reveals a change from your usual manner of responding.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Objectively evaluate professional journey so far, setting goals for the next one year. Worries concerning a younger family member soon vanish due to circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Remain on good terms with an elder.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Project details need to be understood correctly before beginning dealing with it. Work is exciting.

Cosmic tip: Keep complete focus on career even though the new relationship is so exciting, totally engulfing waking hours.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be logical, practical and understanding when dealing with an issue bothering your spouse/ partner. Be careful about words used.

Cosmic tip: Don’t indulge in emotional eating. Face facts and deal with the situation instead.