Horoscope today, March 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 27 March,2025 02:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 27.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Pursuing dreams relentlessly is what keeps you in the forefront. 
Cosmic tip: Make important life changing decisions in this karmic cycle of having arrived at a crossroad in life.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Taureans dealing with property matters need to brief their lawyer carefully about details. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be generous as this begins a karmic cycle of plenty, where input brings double the amount.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
This karmic cycle reveals certain truths that were  hidden/ deliberately wound into total lies. 
Cosmic tip: Allow the loving and caring side of your personality to be strongly visible especially towards important people in life.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Success comes to those who have waited patiently, yet done their best in every situation. Don’t ignore a message.
Cosmic tip: Walk on this unfamiliar path with confidence, knowing the Greatest Power always protects you.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Business negotiations are successful with you being able to close the financial deal which draws profits for the company. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain mutual respect with family/ in-laws (if any), being close, yet maintaining privacy.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Living in peaceful harmony with neighbours keeps life simple and stress-free. Eat nutritious food.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow confusion or indecision to get the better of you when having to sort out an issue.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
New and interesting opportunities evolve in career, making this a truly excellent time. Preferring not seeking advice, but at least get a different perspective to the issue.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from unnecessary complications.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An impromptu dinner date is a pleasant surprise. Travel for work/ leisure is highlighted for some. 
Cosmic tip: Look on this karmic cycle as a period of sifting through long held beliefs and ideas.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Willingly accept if you’ve made a mistake in the project being worked on without trying to make excuses. 
Cosmic tip: Let go of a wait-and-see attitude, because of which you lose precious time.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
You might want to review financial investments and the goal of five years before deciding to make major changes. 
Cosmic tip: Speed up a decision. Procrastinating won’t help; however, don’t be impulsive either. 

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Self-employed Aquarians are ready for further growth and diversification after studying the market to know what is viable and what isn’t. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Return an important call or e-mail quickly.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Encourage family to be independent in every possible way. 
Cosmic tip: Sift and sort out reasons for this emotional confusion. Did you make the wrong decision earlier? It’s still not too late to make amends.

