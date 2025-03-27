Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Pursuing dreams relentlessly is what keeps you in the forefront.

Cosmic tip: Make important life changing decisions in this karmic cycle of having arrived at a crossroad in life.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Taureans dealing with property matters need to brief their lawyer carefully about details. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be generous as this begins a karmic cycle of plenty, where input brings double the amount.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

This karmic cycle reveals certain truths that were hidden/ deliberately wound into total lies.

Cosmic tip: Allow the loving and caring side of your personality to be strongly visible especially towards important people in life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Success comes to those who have waited patiently, yet done their best in every situation. Don’t ignore a message.

Cosmic tip: Walk on this unfamiliar path with confidence, knowing the Greatest Power always protects you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Business negotiations are successful with you being able to close the financial deal which draws profits for the company.

Cosmic tip: Maintain mutual respect with family/ in-laws (if any), being close, yet maintaining privacy.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Living in peaceful harmony with neighbours keeps life simple and stress-free. Eat nutritious food.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow confusion or indecision to get the better of you when having to sort out an issue.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

New and interesting opportunities evolve in career, making this a truly excellent time. Preferring not seeking advice, but at least get a different perspective to the issue.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from unnecessary complications.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

An impromptu dinner date is a pleasant surprise. Travel for work/ leisure is highlighted for some.

Cosmic tip: Look on this karmic cycle as a period of sifting through long held beliefs and ideas.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Willingly accept if you’ve made a mistake in the project being worked on without trying to make excuses.

Cosmic tip: Let go of a wait-and-see attitude, because of which you lose precious time.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You might want to review financial investments and the goal of five years before deciding to make major changes.

Cosmic tip: Speed up a decision. Procrastinating won’t help; however, don’t be impulsive either.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Self-employed Aquarians are ready for further growth and diversification after studying the market to know what is viable and what isn’t. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Return an important call or e-mail quickly.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Encourage family to be independent in every possible way.

Cosmic tip: Sift and sort out reasons for this emotional confusion. Did you make the wrong decision earlier? It’s still not too late to make amends.