Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s light at the end of the tunnel regarding a relative who has been angry with you for a while.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take complete responsibility for a relationship that ended. Both were equally responsible.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

This karmic cycle is favourable for international travel. Just be peaceful. With love in your life, there’s a feeling of being a different person.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy rewards for positive past and present karmas.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s validation of love as the relationship reaches a comfort zone. Opportunities for growth in career/ business appear from thin air as the universe blesses you with recognition and praise.

Cosmic tip: Be confident.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s a feeling you can’t really explain why this is so, but for some reason you aren’t able to trust a business client. Take it one step at a time.

Cosmic tip: Retain your poise.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

View life with a new outlook. A family celebration rolls in soon. You look forward to meeting those you haven’t met for a while.

Cosmic tip: Feel empowered by forgiving someone who hurt you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Official travel increases and this is something you love about work. Property matters reach a point of being resolved. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Take several deep breaths before responding to something said.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Today is favourable for interviews, negotiations and meetings which ended with some unanswered questions and several unsatisfactory answers.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to equation with siblings, doing all you can to strengthen the bond.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

An earlier troublesome client gets in touch again. Morning is extraordinarily busy with preparations, which give way to more settled and peaceful vibes.

Cosmic tip: Understand, true love doesn’t diminish. It becomes stronger with time.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Legal or property disputes take up valuable time. A change of job is possible for some (have a job in hand before submitting the resignation).

Cosmic tip: Count your blessings as positive messages come in.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Going ahead with an imaginative idea opens up a whole new world on social media.

Cosmic tip: Set boundaries at the beginning of a relationship. It normally is quite difficult to do that later on.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Making immediate decisions almost the entire day makes this day slightly challenging, but increasing self-worth at how you handle everything so perfectly. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a different kind of a day.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Family finances are comfortable, so new investments can be made. This karmic cycle favours international travel purely as a tourist.

Cosmic tip: Do the right and ethical thing if being unfair to someone.