Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, March 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be prepared for life to change for the better, though it may not seem so right now (remember to keep ego in check).

Cosmic tip: Balance responses to be peaceful, contented and happy.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Some receive news of a raise in salary. Keep communication very clear. Make well considered choices for financial security.

Cosmic tip: Unders-tand spiritual aware-ness that helps deal with life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Family discussions may confuse rather than bring clarity. A legal viewpoint usually has several truths and innumerable alternatives too..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of success.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There are chances of extra expenses suddenly rearing their heads. A legal case sorts itself out earlier than anticipated. .

Cosmic tip: Don’t be too emotionally dependent.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Avoid doing anything that makes you uneasy or not too sure of the outcome. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: An unsettled karmic cycle advises to plan ahead after thinking of all avenues and directions.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Using intuition to make beneficial changes transforms life for the better. Keep good news to yourself.

Cosmic tip: Flow wisely and peacefully in each karmic cycle, having total faith in the Higher Power.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Today is auspicious for those in a helping profession. Patiently persevere to overcome problems not of your making. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be kind. This always helps create a stronger bond of love.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be prepared for having to modify plans as the day unfolds. Maintaining a practical attitude helps decision-making in a job offer

Cosmic tip: Avoid strong emotions as they only cause you distress later.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life is sunny side up as emotions settle down to a gentle humming. You are grateful to know the blame settles on the right person.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with money/ passwords/PINs.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Be in the present moment to strengthen this relationship. Good news in the morning means plans are fine. .

Cosmic tip: Be aware of reacting from long ingrained habits. Consciously try to change.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those in a creative field enter a challenging but extremely productive time at work.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from complications and unpleasant situations that are a waste of time and energy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Most people put their views across to have the last word; you know how pointless that is. .

Cosmic tip: Be grateful that life is good. Send a prayer of thanks to the Higher Power.