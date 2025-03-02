Horoscope today, March 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 03.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Singles must be clear about what they are seeking from this relationship. A job offer received is unexpected and tempting.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a disciplined lifestyle as you know what a difference it makes.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Make completing a project priority, even if it means turning down an invitation to enjoy a cup of coffee in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Make yourself indispensible with your sensible attitude and clear mindset.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Involving a colleague in a new project is a good idea as they have more knowledge about it.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with money, jewellery, etc. as you may drop something by mistake.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Just do your duty when duty calls for some sacrifices to be made; but don’t refer to them as sacrifices (call it working through karma)..

Cosmic tip: Say something pleasant to everyone you meet.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Enjoying this mini break helps rejuvenate and also prepares you for a hectic time ahead. There are too many loopholes in a contract so have a professional check them out..

Cosmic tip: Be peaceful.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Helping a colleague is so good of you. A karmic cycle of making a couple of friends begins..

Cosmic tip: Spend time on self-analysis and introspection as these are so essential for a peaceful mindset.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Soft-pedal a new idea you want to present to the boss, being aware of the mood. A work-based trip is exciting since you’ve never visited this particular country.

Cosmic tip: Maintain strong bonds with family.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Minor repairs at home can’t be put off any more, so do the needful. A small financial setback doesn’t worry you at all.

Cosmic tip: Make harmony conquer confusion and order straightening disorder.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Focus on making some more investments this year. Stepping up networking brings results quicker..

Cosmic tip: Be discreet about a friend when a mutual friend cross questions you out of curiosity.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A balance between emotional and financial personal worlds is something pursued with focus and intensity till achieved. .

Cosmic tip: Keep being patient as this helps in initiating a positive karmic cycle to begin.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A job offer requires negotiating terms and conditions very carefully. Always control the ego..

Cosmic tip: Acknow-ledge some decisions haven’t been so good. It’s still not too late to make amends.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The job may be difficult; this is where you prove tenacity and intelligence to complete it successfully. .

Cosmic tip: Let go of mental agitation, accepting there’s no immediate solution. Karma helps this along.