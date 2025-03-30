Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 31: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Losing one client doesn’t matter so much because you sign on a much bigger client. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Think of a simple, yet karmically correct solution to resolve an issue.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Those seeking employment must apply to at least seven organisations to receive a positive response.

Cosmic tip: Strengthen bonds of love by speaking in a manner you would want to be spoken to.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

The best way to get along with everyone is to be hugely diplomatic, yet saying what the truth is.

Cosmic tip: Keep vibes at work practical and professional. Don’t get over friendly with anyone.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Singles are happy being so, yet long to have someone in their life (this manifests after October). A stable career helps the mind be calm.

Cosmic tip: Make well thought out investments.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Receiving good news from family makes the entire day one of magical rainbows in the distance. Let go of inefficient every day routines.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be a workaholic; make time to relax, too.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

A friendship passing through choppy waters settles down again. Travel plans are delayed indefinitely due to last minute work.

Cosmic tip: Use mind control techniques to focus on the positive thoughts.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Do drive carefully, leaving well in time for an appointment. Focusing on work is the best course of action today.

Cosmic tip: Refuse to be forced into changing your mind due to clever manipulation.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Listen carefully to what’s spoken; that is the key to the action being considered by someone.

Cosmic tip: Don’t try to guess what a person is thinking as you will be way off the mark.





Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

A trip may draw in a new relationship (avoid complicating life if married). Centre on a goal, just working towards it.

Cosmic tip: Read legal documents carefully, getting professional advice if needed.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

A healthy diet and moderate exercise encourages positive energy. Being calm helps steady emotions, retaining focus.

Cosmic tip: Resolve a relationship in a manner that doesn’t totally compromise.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Avoid unnecessary arguments, even if instigated by another, who has an axe to grind for selfish purposes.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for this delay in travel plans.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Remain practical even if the mind wants to rush around in all directions. A karmic cycle for buying property begins.

Cosmic tip: Compete with yourself to prove the no. 1 spot is yours.