Horoscope today, March 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

For some there is a lateral move in the organisation. Self-employed Ariens reach an interesting juncture in career..

Cosmic tip: Remind yourself, your potential is limitless.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Sensitive to how others think and feel is why you just know something is bothering a friend. Do ask if you can help. A slow moving day requires being patient.

Cosmic tip: Avoid risky investments.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Relocating office premises to another location is revealed for some. Deal with the boss using kid gloves. Do drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Remember, you are worthy of every success that comes your way.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those in a new relationship need to forgive someone from the past first, or at-least, bear no animosity. .

Cosmic tip: Re-consider buying a particular property. Is it really what you are looking for?.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Life changes unexpectedly for singles as love sneaks its way into your consciousness. Expenses are heavy, but income too has improved.

Cosmic tip: Keep relationship with family respectful.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The path needed to walk is crystal clear, so be singleminded in reaching the goal (this can be in any aspect of life). .

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of happiness and freedom.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Some may be taking a short break from work, which makes a great change from the daily hustle and bustle of life.

Cosmic tip: Be strong. Delete the words dependent or defenseless from your vocabulary.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Work can be a little exacting since there’s so much to achieve. Just wait and see how a situation develops at work, keeping decisions for later..

Cosmic tip: Stay away from murky office politics.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A transfer to another department is revealed for some; this is optional, so you need not agree.

Cosmic tip: Consciously express love, tell your sweetheart what a difference they make to your life.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A mini holiday over the weekend is eagerly looked forward to since the entire family will be in attendance. Have fun.

Cosmic tip: Think carefully about what you want to say. Avoid hurtful words.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Loved ones want to spend as much time with you as possible, which is great. Look at the big picture when making a decision.

Cosmic tip: Make enough time for family every day.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This karmic cycle of new beginnings may feel disruptive, but is essential for the long haul.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be suspicious if someone is being extra sweet and caring. There’s no ulterior agenda here.