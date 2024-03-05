Horoscope today, March 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A dark cloud always has a silver lining; so look for it. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Stay within known parameters of what has worked for you so far in all aspects of life.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Employ a logical approach when faced with having to find a solution.

Cosmic tip: Think of all the ‘right’ choices made in the past. Don’t focus on what you think could have been handled differently.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Keep a poker faced attitude when the boss shares some constructive criticism. Weigh two options, not necessarily choosing the easier one. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Patiently and quietly do your duty. Don’t complain.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be 110% prepared for a business meeting. A legality regarding the society is handled with care after taking advice.

Cosmic tip: Treat life as an exciting journey where you hone life skills and experience.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Steer clear of arguments; you can have a discussion, but modulate voice as though just having a friendly conversation. The worst is over by afternoon.

Cosmic tip: Remain true to your convictions and ethics.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A karmic cycle of new beginnings also includes making several new friends who become like family over time.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you say. Reveal information on a need to know basis.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A decision taken quite a number of years ago seemed exciting. Today the same thing is a headache.

Cosmic tip: Make every effort to heal and change a relationship that’s zooming dangerously towards troubled waters.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

More work coming in is a relief, especially if self- employed. Dark repetitive suspicions towards someone older vanish with the rising sun.

Cosmic tip: Don’t point out anyone’s faults as no one is perfect.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A balanced and peaceful mind-set towards something exciting happening in life is difficult, but can be achieved. Those wanting to polish career skills could pursue further studies/ attend seminars.

Cosmic tip: Don’t over indulge.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A delayed message in the affirmative is such a relief that anxieties of past few days are forgotten. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep hopes and anticipations realistic, but think in a positive manner.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Karmic relationships bring a substantial amount of emotional baggage that has to be resolved in the best way possible and according to present wisdom.

Cosmic tip: Calmly accept changes that bring certain challenges too.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A relationship stuck in an impasse places you in an unenviable quandary and how to handle it sensitively. Ask yourself a vital question; answering it honestly.

Cosmic tip: Choose a confidante with extreme caution.