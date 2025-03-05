Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, March 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Spending the morning clearing the in-box is a major chore done. New experiences take you into unfamiliar areas, but it all works out brilliantly.

Cosmic tip: Exercise regularly, or as advised by the doctor.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A new project/assignment requires collecting pre-beginning facts and figures to help you along.

Cosmic tip: Centre yourself in your own personal rhythm, never mind what others are doing.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those in a creative profession have a lot of new work coming in. Be grateful about this.

Cosmic tip: Don’t trip into making emotional choices. Ask for one day more to think if unsure.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Wisdom of past decisions taken are like birds coming home to roost at the end of the day..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the trip since you agreed to it in the first place (though half-heartedly).

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Career or business is good, bringing many opportunities to prove your excellence once more. Bonding with a visiting relative feels good.

Cosmic tip: Regularly update your professional networking profile.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Make an important decision even though you’d rather put it off for now. Deadlines are tough to meet sometimes, but you manage.

Cosmic tip: Make enough time to deal with family responsibilities.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A long-held goal enters a karmic cycle of universal vibes being favourable for you. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative about having such a wonderful and caring spouse/partner.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Those who invest in the stock market must do so cautiously. Be selective about investment options. Those looking for change of job receive positive feedback.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the good time ahead.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Agreeing to a transfer may turn out to be the surprise of your professional career. Distance yourself from someone who expects you to foot the bill regularly.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with valuables, money, etc.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Quarterly targets will be met much more easily this time. Don’t take other people’s bad temper or sulking personally..

Cosmic tip: Be ready for action as the time of karmic slowness is quite over now.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It feels like a personal victory when you sign a new client. Keep focus razor sharp to find discrepancies in work completed.

Cosmic tip: Accept you can’t change anyone else. Begin with yourself instead.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

NDon’t get stressed with a slight change in job profile as this leads to a promotion later on. Make immediate plans on receiving a message.

Cosmic tip: Deal with expenses as something that is inevitable.