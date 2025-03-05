Horoscope today, March 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 6.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Spending the morning clearing the in-box is a major chore done. New experiences take you into unfamiliar areas, but it all works out brilliantly.
Cosmic tip: Exercise regularly, or as advised by the doctor.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A new project/assignment requires collecting pre-beginning facts and figures to help you along.
Cosmic tip: Centre yourself in your own personal rhythm, never mind what others are doing.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Those in a creative profession have a lot of new work coming in. Be grateful about this.
Cosmic tip: Don’t trip into making emotional choices. Ask for one day more to think if unsure.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Wisdom of past decisions taken are like birds coming home to roost at the end of the day..
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the trip since you agreed to it in the first place (though half-heartedly).
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Career or business is good, bringing many opportunities to prove your excellence once more. Bonding with a visiting relative feels good.
Cosmic tip: Regularly update your professional networking profile.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Make an important decision even though you’d rather put it off for now. Deadlines are tough to meet sometimes, but you manage.
Cosmic tip: Make enough time to deal with family responsibilities.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A long-held goal enters a karmic cycle of universal vibes being favourable for you. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Be appreciative about having such a wonderful and caring spouse/partner.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Those who invest in the stock market must do so cautiously. Be selective about investment options. Those looking for change of job receive positive feedback.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the good time ahead.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Agreeing to a transfer may turn out to be the surprise of your professional career. Distance yourself from someone who expects you to foot the bill regularly.
Cosmic tip: Be careful with valuables, money, etc.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Quarterly targets will be met much more easily this time. Don’t take other people’s bad temper or sulking personally..
Cosmic tip: Be ready for action as the time of karmic slowness is quite over now.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
It feels like a personal victory when you sign a new client. Keep focus razor sharp to find discrepancies in work completed.
Cosmic tip: Accept you can’t change anyone else. Begin with yourself instead.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
NDon’t get stressed with a slight change in job profile as this leads to a promotion later on. Make immediate plans on receiving a message.
Cosmic tip: Deal with expenses as something that is inevitable.