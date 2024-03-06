Horoscope today, March 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Ariens planning to buy property must check and re-check if all valid legal papers are there. Do consult the doctor if feeling tired/ lethargic..

Cosmic tip: Keep the faith and trust in a relationship.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Minor differences of opinion can be overlooked as long as there’s general agreement on the major ones..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this soulmate connection.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Very often circumstances and how life proceeds is not in our hands, so look at it as working through karmas..

Cosmic tip: Remain dedicated to your work and lifestyle balance.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There’s a big difference between obligation and doing your duty. Understand this. Keep in mind, colleagues aren’t friends..

Cosmic tip: Ask for expense details from a junior who did some work for the company.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Being away from work helps realise how much you enjoy it actually. Bureaucratic set of rules have to be followed meticulously if you want some work done.

Cosmic tip: Polish communication and PR skills.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An agreement/signing a contract is revealed. There’s a solution and a completion of some property matter. Proving a point (finally) feels good.

Cosmic tip: Make decisions after considering how they impact loved ones.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Independent thinking is good, but consider long-term implications before taking action. Joining a club/group brings newer people into your orbit.

Cosmic tip: Make use of an opportunity to help career move ahead.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be aware of thoughts as that’s the way life proceeds. Spend time with people who are calm, viewing life and living in a positive manner..

Cosmic tip: Take a day off from work sometime.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Experiencing a strong attraction for someone should be allowed to fade away gradually without doing anything about it.

Cosmic tip: Consume food with awareness, avoiding those eatables you know cause allergies.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A business contract is legally binding, so know what you are signing. Ask if language is too legal and complicated..

Cosmic tip: Quickly deal with monotonous or repetitive work before it gets to you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Singles maybe a little shocked at their reaction to someone new, not knowing, for a change, how to take conversation ahead. Keep manner practical.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance in diet and exercise routine.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This karmic cycle supports decisions of those who want to relocate within the country or overseas. Unexpected rivalry at work comes as a huge surprise.

Cosmic tip: Take a mini holiday whenever possible.