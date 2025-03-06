Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Some may apply for 2 days leave to complete personal work. A friend needs counselling.

Cosmic tip: Work systematically but without any stress as this karmic cycle is one of gentle forward movement.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Be aware about what you think, as reality is created via thoughts. Confidence levels increase as decisions have family support.

Cosmic tip: Harvest karmas sowed a long time ago. This works to your advantage.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Dealing with a complex issue is resolved with patience and an exchange of ideas. Regularly get enough sleep at night.

Cosmic tip: Take it in your stride if a plan nosedives at the last minute.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Check an email for accuracy before clicking on ‘send’. An assignment may be required a day earlier.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be swept away in a flood of charm and complimentary words.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Finance is highlighted (a raise in salary, making investments, selling property and maintaining balance between income and expenditure).

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative about recognition and praise received.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Some Virgos have reached a crossroads in their professional life. Moving ahead, make decisions very, very carefully.

Cosmic tip: Bring clarity to thoughts by discussing a matter with someone trustworthy.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A change of planetary positions affects career and relationships.

Cosmic tip: Wait till the universe waves its magic wand, bringing clarity in a simple manner.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

One financial issue takes a couple of days to be sorted.

Cosmic tip: Control what you actually want to say, as against what you do finally speak. You will be glad about it later on.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Experiencing true love is a surprise for some. This in turn makes you introspect how karma actually works. Don’t worry as long as you incur positive karma.

Cosmic tip: Sleep with a peaceful mind.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Making it quite clear the person has no business being rude to you quietens them down immediately.

Cosmic tip: Believe in Divine intervention when faced with a situation not of your making. Have faith.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A relationship going through an insecure period recovers. Career or business is moving ahead satisfyingly.

Cosmic tip: Remain motivated at work since you experience an important karmic cycle.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Travel, either short/ long distance begins a karmic phase of projects getting completed. A trip makes you anxious. Don’t be.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about the topic chosen for discussion when meeting relatives.