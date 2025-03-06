Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today March 7 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, March 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 07 March,2025 05:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, March 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 7.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Some may apply for 2 days leave to complete personal work. A friend needs counselling. 
Cosmic tip: Work systematically but without any stress as this karmic cycle is one of gentle forward movement.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Be aware about what you think, as reality is created via thoughts. Confidence levels increase as decisions have family support.
Cosmic tip: Harvest karmas sowed a long time ago. This works to your advantage.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Dealing with a complex issue is resolved with patience and an exchange of ideas. Regularly get enough sleep at night.
Cosmic tip: Take it in your stride if a plan nosedives at the last minute.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Check an email for accuracy before clicking on ‘send’. An assignment may be required a day earlier.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be swept away in a flood of charm and complimentary words.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Finance is highlighted (a raise in salary, making investments, selling property and maintaining balance between income and expenditure). 
Cosmic tip: Be appreciative about recognition and praise received.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Some Virgos have reached a crossroads in their professional life. Moving ahead, make decisions very, very carefully.
Cosmic tip: Bring clarity to thoughts by discussing a matter with someone trustworthy.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A change of planetary positions affects career and relationships. 
Cosmic tip: Wait till the universe waves its magic wand, bringing clarity in a simple manner.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
One financial issue takes a couple of days to be sorted. 
Cosmic tip: Control what you actually want to say, as against what you do finally speak. You will be glad about it later on.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Experiencing true love is a surprise for some. This in turn makes you introspect how karma actually works. Don’t worry as long as you incur positive karma. 
Cosmic tip: Sleep with a peaceful mind.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Making it quite clear the person has no business being rude to you quietens them down immediately.  
Cosmic tip: Believe in Divine intervention when faced with a situation not of your making. Have faith.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A relationship going through an insecure period recovers. Career or business is moving ahead satisfyingly.
Cosmic tip: Remain motivated at work since you experience an important karmic cycle.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Travel, either short/ long distance begins a karmic phase of projects getting completed. A trip makes you anxious. Don’t be.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about the topic chosen for discussion when meeting relatives.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK