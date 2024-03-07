Horoscope today, March 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Two very important e-mails require an immediate response. Those in a relationship find the bonds strengthening even more. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Changing a situation involving the family all depends on you.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Money is unexpectedly received. Be aware of calories consumed if at a party.

Cosmic tip: Take some time off to totally relax, where you just do nothing or indulge in spending it as you wish.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Keep a peaceful mind. Take care of health, especially if suffering from a lifestyle ailment.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow a disagreement with your spouse/ partner to twirl out of control taking an uncontrollable downward curve.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Trimming old habits and ways of dealing with life undergo a major re-vamp and update. This ensures a peaceful existence.

Cosmic tip: Allow the past to bury itself for your own peace of mind.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Make sure all investments are regularly bringing good returns. Business/ career move onto a fast paced karmic cycle of too much work.

Cosmic tip: Place ego aside when dealing with an older family member.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

This karmic cycle reveals increased income. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Nurture an attitude of moving forward in life, not over analyzing the past. Decisions taken at that time were best for those circumstances.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Students may consider revising what is learnt every day to refresh memory. Keep a practical balance between workable plans and ambitions.

Cosmic tip: Make informed choices after struggling through this slightly troubled karmic cycle.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Keep life simple and easy to deal with every day. Don’t compete with other people. Make your life perfect.

Cosmic tip: Dismiss stress and tension caused by others. What you’ve said is absolutely correct.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Invest extra money received carefully. Don’t over spend. Be good to staff at home and other helpers at home. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Gracefully let go of what is not in your control.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A business meeting may prove to be quite challenging, so be sure of facts and data. Connect with a good friend.

Cosmic tip: Keep a decision pending for tomorrow if slightly confused or undecided.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Seek clarity when an e-mail seems confused or information is sketchy. Minor refurnishing the home/ office is revealed. Use language that brings harmony in relationships.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in yourself, especially about capabilities.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be consistent when adopting a new diet. Drive very carefully and in a focused manner. Don’t talk on the mobile while driving.

Cosmic tip: Work through karmas willingly without making a martyr of yourself.