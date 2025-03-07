Horoscope today, March 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being careful about spending is a good mindset to have unless it leans towards being stingy.

Cosmic tip: Talk about emotions and feelings in a way that actually works as a healing therapy.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The mind may be clouded with irrational confusion, so take a deep breath, close your eyes for two minutes and then think.

Cosmic tip: Listen to your body, following up with medical advice.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those in a relationship may decide to announce their engagement. Do keep yourself consciously hydrated during the day.

Cosmic tip: Make time for an elder you love a lot. This feeling is reciprocated.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Receiving a job offer makes you feel appreciated. A regular exercise routine keeps you feeling positive and happy.

Cosmic tip: Making up after estrangement is good, but talk about what led to that decision.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keep decisions on hold for now. Taking no chances; you are careful about what you say, even if taking the easier route. Life is good; keep it like that.

Cosmic tip: Be careful while driving.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The next karmic cycle sees financial stability and making some major investments. Good news from overseas is the answer to your prayers.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy some retail therapy.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Good ideas may go up in smoke, so be prepared for it. Keep some more ideas in the pipeline, ready to discuss them at the right time.

Cosmic tip: Regularly get rid of clutter.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Remember to drink water at regular intervals. A relative plans to visit. Dealing with a lawyer is so cumbersome.

Cosmic tip: Deal patiently with bank legalities as this work has to be completed.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Two business meetings are scheduled for the morning. Find a regular practice to keep the mind calm and body working perfectly.

Cosmic tip: Relax with family in the evening. Watch a favourite movie.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Concentrate on how to increase efficiency at work, personally speaking to some co-workers. Make a habit of delegating work.

Cosmic tip: Just ignore unasked for advice, keeping eyes on the approaching goal.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Plan out the best possible deal in a contract, keeping it business like. Some may work overseas very shortly.

Cosmic tip: Do avoid an argument which may send the blood pressure shooting.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A change in the work profile eventually leads to a higher post, to exactly the one you were hoping. Work comes in like a tidal wave.

Cosmic tip: Faithfully use de-stressing methods learnt recently.