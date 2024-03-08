Horoscope today, March 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 9.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
You feel relaxed after exhausting all options and choosing one of them; but by evening there’s another one in line waiting to be examined.
Cosmic tip: Make career plans for the next two years.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Send regrets for a party you just don’t want to attend. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Peacefully stroll through life while being grateful for all benefits and gifts from the universe and God.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Fight off unnecessary self-imposed shackles. Those with a lifestyle disease (to do with the liver), need to implicitly follow the doctor’s advice.
Cosmic tip: Don’t hold onto disappointment and pain. This only hurts you.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
This is an auspicious day to launch a business. Last minute changes have to be dealt with at work. A new relationship begins for singles, leaving them stunned.
Cosmic tip: Deal with a legality immediately.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
The mind-set is one where you’ve accepted certain situations and communicated those to the person/ people concerned. A much younger relative shares good news.
Cosmic tip: Be good to staff at home/ at work.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Today is favourable for dealing with bureaucracy or filing papers for a driving license, visa/ passport, etc.
Cosmic tip: Continue leading a simple and disciplined life without any major highs or lows, or regrets.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Though expenses were expected, but not to the extent they reach.
Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from taking any drastic action as this will blow up in your face either immediately or just slightly later.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Love seems to be on holiday, leaving you bereft and lonely (but simmering with anger). Incur positive karmas no matter how you feel.
Cosmic tip: Don’t make any major decisions. Calm down first.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There are flaws in the new enterprise or you may be suffering from a creative block.
Cosmic tip: At least listen to some advice given by a person who is your well-wisher and friend.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Delays/ setbacks are unavoidable; just flow in this annoying karmic cycle to the best of your ability.
Cosmic tip: Remember, there’s a world of difference in what people say and what they actually mean.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Don’t discuss private life at work, ideally not even with friends, especially finances. Singles receive three marriage proposals over time.
Cosmic tip: Consciously try to maintain an attitude of gratitude every single moment.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Life moves through a karmic cycle that has its ups and downs (but more ups actually). Be assertive when required.
Cosmic tip: Stay with a regular exercise routine. This also helps hone clear thinking.