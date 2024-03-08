Horoscope today, March 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You feel relaxed after exhausting all options and choosing one of them; but by evening there’s another one in line waiting to be examined.

Cosmic tip: Make career plans for the next two years.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Send regrets for a party you just don’t want to attend. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully stroll through life while being grateful for all benefits and gifts from the universe and God.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Fight off unnecessary self-imposed shackles. Those with a lifestyle disease (to do with the liver), need to implicitly follow the doctor’s advice.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hold onto disappointment and pain. This only hurts you.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

This is an auspicious day to launch a business. Last minute changes have to be dealt with at work. A new relationship begins for singles, leaving them stunned.

Cosmic tip: Deal with a legality immediately.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The mind-set is one where you’ve accepted certain situations and communicated those to the person/ people concerned. A much younger relative shares good news.

Cosmic tip: Be good to staff at home/ at work.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Today is favourable for dealing with bureaucracy or filing papers for a driving license, visa/ passport, etc.

Cosmic tip: Continue leading a simple and disciplined life without any major highs or lows, or regrets.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Though expenses were expected, but not to the extent they reach.

Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from taking any drastic action as this will blow up in your face either immediately or just slightly later.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Love seems to be on holiday, leaving you bereft and lonely (but simmering with anger). Incur positive karmas no matter how you feel.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make any major decisions. Calm down first.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There are flaws in the new enterprise or you may be suffering from a creative block.

Cosmic tip: At least listen to some advice given by a person who is your well-wisher and friend.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Delays/ setbacks are unavoidable; just flow in this annoying karmic cycle to the best of your ability.

Cosmic tip: Remember, there’s a world of difference in what people say and what they actually mean.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Don’t discuss private life at work, ideally not even with friends, especially finances. Singles receive three marriage proposals over time.

Cosmic tip: Consciously try to maintain an attitude of gratitude every single moment.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Life moves through a karmic cycle that has its ups and downs (but more ups actually). Be assertive when required.

Cosmic tip: Stay with a regular exercise routine. This also helps hone clear thinking.