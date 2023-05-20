Horoscope today, May 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 20.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
It’s disheartening to not be able to make a decision. Wait till there’s clarity.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about tomorrow. Just take care of what you need to do today.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
There’s agreeable growth in spirituality, stable relationships and an increased income. Gracefully deal with life as it’s meant to unfold.
Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts positive to help the universe manifest dreams.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
You don’t have to live a frugal life, but keep a check on income and expenditure.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to impose on your time or encourage an energy vampire.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Legal viewpoints can always be nursed into three truths. An important decision regarding your spouse/ partner has been made.
Cosmic tip: Make time to be alone with your thoughts and company.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A family celebration is fun but also tiring. Do get enough rest and sleep.
Cosmic tip: Ask for help when feeling overworked and overcome with taking care of so many responsibilities.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Make a list of priorities every day according to importance (follow it). Take financial advice but let the decision be yours.
Cosmic tip: Give the heave-ho to negative emotions, situations or relationships.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Good news is received. Work through karmas by unresistingly flowing in the karmic cycle. Do drink enough water and get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Take mini breaks to spend in natural surroundings.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Quickly deal with a small issue before it morphs into a catastrophe. Be calm, controlled, but in charge of the situation.
Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love whether it is reciprocated or not.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be aware if inching into a combat mode at home or at work.
Cosmic tip: Be patient. Don’t give up so easily. Try another angle to explain the same issue.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A reconciliation with a friend is unexpected. Learn from mistakes, but move on.
Cosmic tip: Allow your attitude to resonate confidence and a knowledge of what you are saying is the truth.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Take a well-earned vacation. An enriching karmic cycle begins with self-introspection. Taking a tough decision is easier.
Cosmic tip: Gradually change lifestyle to include healthier diet changes for the family.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Advising a friend on how to deal with office politics helps you resolve an issue.
Cosmic tip: Remain true to what you consciously desire. Make your feelings important. Make them count.