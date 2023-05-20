Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, May 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s disheartening to not be able to make a decision. Wait till there’s clarity.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about tomorrow. Just take care of what you need to do today.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s agreeable growth in spirituality, stable relationships and an increased income. Gracefully deal with life as it’s meant to unfold.

Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts positive to help the universe manifest dreams.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

You don’t have to live a frugal life, but keep a check on income and expenditure.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to impose on your time or encourage an energy vampire.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Legal viewpoints can always be nursed into three truths. An important decision regarding your spouse/ partner has been made.

Cosmic tip: Make time to be alone with your thoughts and company.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A family celebration is fun but also tiring. Do get enough rest and sleep.

Cosmic tip: Ask for help when feeling overworked and overcome with taking care of so many responsibilities.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Make a list of priorities every day according to importance (follow it). Take financial advice but let the decision be yours.

Cosmic tip: Give the heave-ho to negative emotions, situations or relationships.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Good news is received. Work through karmas by unresistingly flowing in the karmic cycle. Do drink enough water and get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Take mini breaks to spend in natural surroundings.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Quickly deal with a small issue before it morphs into a catastrophe. Be calm, controlled, but in charge of the situation.

Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love whether it is reciprocated or not.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be aware if inching into a combat mode at home or at work.

Cosmic tip: Be patient. Don’t give up so easily. Try another angle to explain the same issue.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A reconciliation with a friend is unexpected. Learn from mistakes, but move on.

Cosmic tip: Allow your attitude to resonate confidence and a knowledge of what you are saying is the truth.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Take a well-earned vacation. An enriching karmic cycle begins with self-introspection. Taking a tough decision is easier.

Cosmic tip: Gradually change lifestyle to include healthier diet changes for the family.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Advising a friend on how to deal with office politics helps you resolve an issue.

Cosmic tip: Remain true to what you consciously desire. Make your feelings important. Make them count.



