Horoscope today, November 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 10 November,2022 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 10 .


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A positive financial cycle begins. Job opportunities increase. Spending time alone is great. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Make full use of these unusual opportunities that are offered.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Stay with similar investment schemes you’ve taken in the past. Parents give you unconditional love and acceptance.
Cosmic tip: A major life change is a gift from the Divine Energy.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Obstacles to success can be overcome and efforts rewarded. Listen to more music.
Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to receive. Normally, you are around with love and assistance for loved ones.


Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Consider making some lifestyle changes over time. A business partnership of three people stabilizes. Self- employed Cancereans get more work.
Cosmic tip: Follow intuition if feeling stuck about making a decision.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Taking a couple of days off from work is an excellent idea. An over possessive friend is truly annoying.
Cosmic tip: Don’t force someone to accept your viewpoint. This creates resentment.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be polite to everyone at work, but avoid discussing private and personal matters. Receiving appreciation feels good.
Cosmic tip: Bide your time for better results. Don’t rush into taking action.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Those setting out in a career need to work hard to prove themselves. An elder places curbs on spending habits.
Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts positive. You manifest what you think.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An unexpected meeting with someone you were attracted to at one time is an eye opener. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Learn and grow by listening to different points of view.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Being diplomatic about not meeting a friend is better than just saying a blunt “Sorry.” Take care of health. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t feel guilty about spending time in self-care.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Students need to spend more time studying. Meeting two friends is a laugh fest. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t quit after trying to set a situation right in a half hearted manner.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Singles enter the relationship dasha. Those already in a relationship may want to set the marriage date.
Cosmic tip: Believe that it is quite alright to have your own opinions. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Having met someone new; you are in a dilemma about what to do now. Don’t ignore a cough or a cold.
Cosmic tip: Take advice from a professional if need be.

