Horoscope today, November 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 10 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A positive financial cycle begins. Job opportunities increase. Spending time alone is great. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Make full use of these unusual opportunities that are offered.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Stay with similar investment schemes you’ve taken in the past. Parents give you unconditional love and acceptance.

Cosmic tip: A major life change is a gift from the Divine Energy.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Obstacles to success can be overcome and efforts rewarded. Listen to more music.

Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to receive. Normally, you are around with love and assistance for loved ones.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Consider making some lifestyle changes over time. A business partnership of three people stabilizes. Self- employed Cancereans get more work.

Cosmic tip: Follow intuition if feeling stuck about making a decision.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Taking a couple of days off from work is an excellent idea. An over possessive friend is truly annoying.

Cosmic tip: Don’t force someone to accept your viewpoint. This creates resentment.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be polite to everyone at work, but avoid discussing private and personal matters. Receiving appreciation feels good.

Cosmic tip: Bide your time for better results. Don’t rush into taking action.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those setting out in a career need to work hard to prove themselves. An elder places curbs on spending habits.

Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts positive. You manifest what you think.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

An unexpected meeting with someone you were attracted to at one time is an eye opener. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Learn and grow by listening to different points of view.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Being diplomatic about not meeting a friend is better than just saying a blunt “Sorry.” Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t feel guilty about spending time in self-care.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Students need to spend more time studying. Meeting two friends is a laugh fest.

Cosmic tip: Don’t quit after trying to set a situation right in a half hearted manner.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Singles enter the relationship dasha. Those already in a relationship may want to set the marriage date.

Cosmic tip: Believe that it is quite alright to have your own opinions.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Having met someone new; you are in a dilemma about what to do now. Don’t ignore a cough or a cold.

Cosmic tip: Take advice from a professional if need be.





