Horoscope Today, November 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for November 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keep concentration focused on work. The relationship was not worth it.

Cosmic tip: Know and believe you only deserve the good things in life. Make positive karmas to manifest this.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Today is an auspicious day to receive pending payments. Just walk away from what seems utterly unfair.

Cosmic tip: Spend time alone if that is your need as of now.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An elder rings up with an invitation to dine at their place. The tarot strongly suggests working out an issue instead of creating a deeper chasm.

Cosmic tip: Keep affirmations positive.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Though a friend wasn’t supportive, you managed to resolve the issue by yourself. New business comes in for the company.

Cosmic tip: Make time to nurture yourself without feeling guilty.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Use incisive language when asked for your opinion. Financial news received is better than expected. Appreciate opportunities given in life.

Cosmic tip: Say “Yes” to an idea someone gives you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

You’ve been doing a good job of staying away from a habit. Don’t let will power weaken. Your partner/ spouse is being unreasonable.

Cosmic tip: Set priorities to suit yourself.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This feeling of being controlled with emotional blackmail doesn’t sit well with you. Finances improve.

Cosmic tip: Choose a workout regime that suits you. Never mind what anyone else suggests.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Positive karmas made in the past start bringing results. Obstacles to a forward movement diminish. Follow all traffic safety rules.

Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind. These changes manifesting are positive.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Workload has increased. Efficient time management is extremely important. A senior doesn’t agree with your plans about business growth.

Cosmic tip: Persistently follow through with plans.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Nurturing qualities are apparent, even though you’ve created a slight emotional distance. Be friendly but also aloof.

Cosmic tip: Spend time being one with nature to rejuvenate a tired mind.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

News received promises a turn for the better in a slow moving issue. Money is received.

Cosmic tip: See and acknowledge the other person’s point of view in a discussion.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Slight uneasiness still persists in a relationship, even though you’ve done your bit to strengthen it.

Cosmic tip: Take charge of the present situation to resolve it quickly and wisely.

